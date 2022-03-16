Sometimes in team photos following a championship game victory, players will often hold up their index finger to signify they're No. 1.
But the North Jackson baseball team's players held up all five fingers for the photo after winning the program's fifth straight Jackson County Tournament championship.
The top-seeded Chiefs defeated No. 2-seeded Pisgah 18-0 in five innings in the county title game Friday night at Pisgah High School's Griffith-Talley Field Friday night.
The county tournament title wasn't just the fifth in a row for North Jackson — it’s the longest championship streak since the Jackson County Baseball Tournament resumed in 2002 after a long hiatus— but was also the program's seventh county title in eighth years and 11th overall.
“Really proud of our guys. It’s hard to win anything five years in a row. Especially proud for our seniors, they’ve won this four times," said North Jackson head coach Cole Porter, who has coached the last four Chiefs Jackson County championship teams. “Every year there are three championships we want to win. We want to the county championship, we want to win the area championship and we want to win the state championship. We’ve knocked one out. Now we’ll focus on trying to get the area (championship).”
North Jackson (5-6) defeated NSM 8-1 in the semifinals before getting its bats going against Pisgah in the finals, scoring a season-high 18 runs while sophomore left-hander Caden Wynne pitched a no-hitter on the mound.
Wynne finished with 11 strikeouts over five innings, with Pisgah putting just two runners on base, one via walk and the other reaching on a Chiefs' throwing error. Coupled with Dalton Morris’ complete-game, 14-strikeout performance in the semifinals, North Jackson pitchers combined for 25 strikeouts to only two walks in county tournament.
“Anytime you can do that, that’s pretty good,” Porter said. “Our pitching staff has been really good all season long.”
Wynne got plenty of run support from his teammates. North Jackson struck for four runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks to Nick Jernigan's two-run single and RBI singles by Morris and Macklin Guess. Landon Barnes had an RBI groundout and Carson Smith scored on a Pisgah throwing error to push North Jackson's lead to 6-0 in the second inning before the Chiefs put together a six-run third inning highlighted by Barnes' RBI single and Jernigan's three-run home run. North Jackson scored six more runs in the fourth inning on Blake Matthews' RBI double, Jonathan Linderman's RBI single, Jernigan's RBI double and Wynne's two-run single.
Jernigan finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-3 with five RBIs. He also drew a walk and scored three runs. Smith and Guess both had two hits, an RBI and three runs scored for the Chiefs, who got at least one hit and one RBI from eight different batters.
Mason Overdear drew a walk for Pisgah (4-9), which was making its first county finals appearance in three years.
Semifinals
North Jackson 8, NSM 1 — Top-seeded North Jackson used a five-run fourth inning to break open a close game with No. 4-seeded North Sand Mountain in the Jackson County Tournament semifinals Friday night.
North Jackson took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Landon Barnes' home run before getting a two-run single from Macklin Guess and two runs on sacrifice bunts by Blake Matthews and Jonathan Linderman, who later scored on an NSM error, in the fourth. NSM (1-8) got a run back in the top of the fifth when Jackson Burgess reached on a North Jackson error and later scored on an error, but the Chiefs countered with Jernigan's RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth and Dalton Morris' run on a wild pitch after hitting a triple in the sixth.
Morris got the win on the mound, pitching a complete game and recording 14 strikeouts over seven innings. He allowed just one unearned run on four hits and one walk.
Burgess finished 2-for-3 while Logan Shoemake and Landon Keller had one hit each for NSM, which is coached by North Jackson alum Dylan Barbee.
Pisgah 13, Section 3 — No. 2-seeded Pisgah earned its first berth in the Jackson County Tournament championship game in three years by besting No. 3-seeded Section in the semifinals Friday afternoon.
The Eagles, who lost two close matchups with Section earlier last week in a Class 2A Area 15 series, got a measure of revenge in the county semifinals.
After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first, Pisgah scored six runs in the bottom of the inning before adding five more runs in the fourth and one each in the fifth and sixth innings to invoke the mercy rule.
Mason Holcomb (two RBIs), Jakob Kirby and Legion McCrary (RBI) all went 2-for-3 for Pisgah while Luke Gilbert had one hit and two RBIs and Levi Arnold, Conley Rogers and Andrew Turner had one hit and one RBI each.
Turner pitched a complete game on the mound for the Eagles, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while recording seven strikeouts.
Drake McCutchen finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Jacob Stringer had one hit and one RBI for Section (3-5) while Dillan Pope, Braden Arndt and Carter Cooper had one hit each.
Quarterfinals
Section 13, Skyline 12 — Blake Henry hit the go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift No. 3-seeded Section past No. 6-seeded Skyline in the Jackson County Tournament quarterfinals Friday morning.
Section trailed 11-8 entering the bottom of the sixth before scoring five runs in that inning thanks to Drake McCutchen’s two-run double, Jacob Stringer’s RBI single and Henry’s two-run homer. Skyline got a run back in the top of the seventh but was unable to tie the game.
Carter Cooper finished 4-for-4, Dillan Pope was 4-for-5 with an RBI and Stringer was 3-for-4 with four RBIs for Section while McCutchen was 2-for-4 with five RBIs and Braden Arndt was 2-for-4.
Chase Bickers went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Logan Evans had a double and three RBIs for Skyline (0-3), which got one hit each from Gabe Waldrop, Bryant Kennamer and Trevor Saint (RBI).
Noah Davis got the win on the mound for Section, recording three strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings pitched in relief while Colton Rice pitched the final 2/3 innings and earned the save. Waldrop had 13 strikeouts on the mound for Skyline.
NSM 10, Woodville 0 — Luke Reed pitched a perfect game for No. 4-seeded North Sand Mountain during the Bison’s five-inning mercy rule shortened Jackson County Tournament quarterfinal win over No. 5-seeded Woodville (0-3) on Friday.
Reed struck out 10 of the 15 batters he faced while throwing 43 of 64 pitches for strikes.
Jackson Burgess, Jack Case, Tanner Boatfield and Kayden Gilley had one hit and one RBI each at the plate for NSM while Derek Bearden had two walks and an RBI and Mason Smith had an RBI.
The Bison scored a run in the first inning, five in the second and four in the third on the way to advancing to the semifinals.
The victory was the first career win for new NSM head coach Dylan Barbee.
