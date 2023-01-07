Scottsboro went 4-0 on the way to winning the Class 5A Region 4 championship during the region duals at Arab on Tuesday.

The second-ranked Wildcats posted convincing wins over Brewer 78-6, East Limestone 74-6 and Southside 60-21 before clinching the region title with a 42-33 victory over No. 1 Arab.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.