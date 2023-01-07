Scottsboro went 4-0 on the way to winning the Class 5A Region 4 championship during the region duals at Arab on Tuesday.
The second-ranked Wildcats posted convincing wins over Brewer 78-6, East Limestone 74-6 and Southside 60-21 before clinching the region title with a 42-33 victory over No. 1 Arab.
“It was a good accomplishment,” said Scottsboro head coach Chris Staton. “Hopefully we can continue to build on it, keep improving. The kids see the potential of what they can do and should be motivated even more to keep improving and doing what they’re doing.”
By winning the region championship, Scottsboro earned the right to host the still to be determined Region 3 runner-up in the AHSAA Duals State Tournament quarterfinals on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. at Carter Gymnasium. The winner of the Scottsboro-Region 3 runner-up dual wrestles the winner of the Arab vs. Region 3 champion match in the semifinals on Jan. 17 with the winner advancing to the Duals State Finals at the Birmingham Crossplex’s Bill Harris Arena on Jan. 20. Scottsboro hosts a semifinal match if it advances.
The matchup with Arab became a de facto region title match for the Wildcats. After falling behind 6-0, Scottsboro got five straight wins from Matthew Dupree at 126 (pin), John Stewart at 132 (forfeit) — Dupree and Stewart swapped weight classes in the Arab match — Thomas Rackler at 138 (pin), Josh Draskovic at 145 (pin) and Aiden Goggans at 152 (pin) to take a 30-6 lead, and Colton Durham posted a win at 170 (pin) to push the Wildcats’ lead to 36-9. Arab won the next five matches — two of those wins were only three-point decisions — to trim Scottsboro’s lead to 36-33. The Wildcats clinched the region title on Stone Staton’s pin of Arab’s Jacob Culler in the 113-pound weight class.
Staton (30-1) at 113, Stewart (31-1) at 126/132, Draskovic (32-6) at 145, Aiden Goggans (36-3) at 152 and Durham (26-9) at 170 all went 4-0 during the region duals and were selected to the Class 5A All-Region 4 Team.
Meanwhile, Thomas Rackler (29-5) at 138, Ansel Goggans (35-2) at 160, Porter Mitchem (29-5) at 182, Nate Warren (10-4) at 195 and Drake Talley (9-7) at 220 all finished 3-1, Cole Synder (25-14) at 120, Matthew Dupree (21-15) at 126/132 and Nathaniel Beard (23-12) at 285 all finished 2-2 and Kolby Gentry finished 1-3 at 106.
