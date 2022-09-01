There may not be a high school football team in the state of Alabama that’s endured as heartbreaking start to the 2022 season than Section.
The Lions lost to Class 1A No. 7-ranked Decatur Heritage on a last-second field goal in Week 0 before falling 26-20 in overtime at Valley Head last Friday.
But Section head coach Chris Hammon said the Lions aren’t throwing a pity party for themselves, especially with neither of those games counting in the Class 2A Region 7 standings.
“We’re still in good spirits. We know we’ve got a good football team and we’ve played two good football teams,” Hammon said.
Section opens region play with a trip to Collinsville Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
It’s the 19th meeting between the teams in a series Collinsville leads 10-8. Collinsville had won six straight games in the series until the Lions’ 34-6 win at CHS a year ago. This is the ninth straight season the teams have played one another.
Collinsville (1-0) opened its season with a 33-8 win at home last Saturday night against DeKalb County rival Crossville.
Keaton DeBoard and Mason McAteer scored two touchdowns each for the Panthers in the victory. McAteer, the grandson of Collinsville head coach Ernie Willingham and the Panthers’ eighth-grade starting quarterback, both ran and passed for a touchdown. McAteer’s emergence allowed Collinsville to move DeBoard from quarterback to receiver/running back, Hammon said.
“(DeBoard) is a guy we’ve got to keep an eye on because they’re going to get him the ball in different ways,” Hammon said. “He’s a guy we’ve really got to stop. After looking at them, they’ve been very base (in their jamboree and first game) and didn’t shot a lot because they didn’t have to. So you’re not real sure what all they’re going to show you.”
Hammon said getting off to a good start in region play would be a good boost for the Lions.
“It’s a new season now (that region play is starting),” Hammon said. “Hopefully those battles we had (with Decatur Heritage and Valley Head) are going to help us in the region.”
