Ross

Aubrey Ross (1) hits past Ider defenders during Scottsboro's win over Ider at Fort Payne High School on Thursday.

 Special Photo | Glendon Poe

The Scottsboro volleyball team opened its season by going 1-2 in a quad match involving Fort Payne, Ider and Cherokee County on Thursday at Fort Payne High School.

The Wildcats swept Ider 2-0 while falling 2-1 to Cherokee County and 2-0 to Fort Payne.

