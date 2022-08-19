The Scottsboro volleyball team opened its season by going 1-2 in a quad match involving Fort Payne, Ider and Cherokee County on Thursday at Fort Payne High School.
The Wildcats swept Ider 2-0 while falling 2-1 to Cherokee County and 2-0 to Fort Payne.
The win against Ider was the first victory of Patrick Kritner’s second tenure as head coach. He’s back leading the program after previously coaching the Wildcats during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Scottsboro won the opening set 25-20 before winning the second set 25-16 to complete the sweep.
Against Cherokee County, Scottsboro won the first set 25-14 before the Warriors took the second and third sets 25-23 and 15-10 respectively to claim the match. Aubrey Ross had eight kills and Brinley Ross had 12 digs for the Wildcats.
Scottsboro (1-2) fell 25-12, 25-12 to Fort Payne.
“It was an up and down night for us,” Kritner said. “There were flashes of the team we want to be and there were flashes of the team we used to be. We just have to continue to develop consistency in our focus and confidence, but I was really proud of the effort with which the girls played.”
NSM opens the season with two wins — At Crossville, North Sand Mountain volleyball team opened its 2022 season by sweeping a tri-match with Crossville and Collinsville.
NSM (2-0) swept Crossville 25-12, 25-10 before rallying to win the final two sets of its match with Collinsville 16-25, 25-21, 15-7.
Pisgah starts season 1-1 — At Sylvania, Pisgah split a pair of matches with Sylvania and Valley Head Thursday night.
Pisgah dropped a 25-15, 25-4 decision to Sylvania before rebounding to sweep Valley Head 25-9, 25-17.
The Eagles victory over Valley Head was new head coach Kyle Cochran’s first as Pisgah head coach. Briley Caperton had six kills and four aces for the Eagles while Kat Patton had four kills and Claudia Barron had two kills and two aces.
Against Sylvania, Aibgail Bain had two kills while Mara Anderson had 16 digs, Kaylee McCallister had 11 digs and Paisley Patalas had eight digs.
