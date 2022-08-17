The North Sand Mountain football team’s 2022 season opener comes against a team it has not played in 19 years.
NSM hosts Valley Head Friday night in the first matchup between the teams since 2003.
It’s the 18th all-time meeting between the teams in a series that Valley Head leads 10-7. The Tigers won the last two meetings between the schools in 2002 and 2003. Prior to that, NSM had won four straight games against the teams.
Both teams enter the matchup after making the playoffs in 2021, NSM in Class 2A and Valley Head in 1A.
Valley Head, coached by Section head coach Chris Hammon’s brother Charles, is expected to challenge for the Class 1A Region 7 championship this season.
The Tigers are led by all-state performer Eian Bain, who will play quarterback this season and is joined in the backfield by Ider transfer running back Hunter Robinson. The Tigers went 5-6 last season, including a first-round playoff loss to Ragland.
Meanwhile, NSM is hoping to revert back to its winning ways on its home field. After putting together a 16-game home winning streak from 2018-2020, the Bison went 0-5 at home last season on their way to finishing 4-7.
