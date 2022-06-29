The North Sand Mountain fishing team enjoyed consistent success throughout the 2022 season, resulting in a strong finish for the Bison anglers.
NSM finished third in the Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association’s Class 1A-3A/Private School division’s season point standings.
The Bison secured a top-three finish by placing 10th during the season-ending ASABFA Classic on Lake Neely Henry out of Gadsden last Thursday and Friday.
NSM finished with 2,923 points, finishing behind only state champion Pisgah (2,997) and runner-up Fayetteville (2,952) in the standings.
The Bison anglers finished 10th in the ASABFA Classic and reeling in a total of 12 fish that weighed a combined 18.08 pounds.
In the angler duo standings, Logan Haswell and Braden Hill led NSM with a 32nd-place finish after catching five fish weighing 10.43 pounds. Briley Cornelison and Cruz Yates finished 123rd with three fish weighing 3.76 pounds while Kolton Cooper and Jace Shankles were 134th with three fish weighing 3.17 pounds and Kade Davis and Greyson Davis were 161st with one fish weighing 0.72 pounds.
