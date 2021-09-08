The Woodville football program has played two teams every season since starting its football program.
One of those teams comes to town Friday night for an important Class 1A Region 7 matchup.
Woodville hosts Valley Head Friday at 7 p.m. at Frazier Field.
It’s the 16th all-time meeting between the teams in a series Valley Head leads 11-4. Woodville and Valley Head have played every seasons since 2006. Gaylesville is the only other team Woodville has played each season since it began playing football.
Valley Head has won the last two meetings after Woodville took four straight from 2015-18.
Valley Head (0-3, 0-1) is coached by Charles Hammon, who is the brother of Section head coach Chris Hammon. Charles Hammon was hired as the Tigers head coach just 10 days before their season opener following the resignation of coach Heath Vincent, who stepped down after leading the Valley Head to a region title in 2020 to accept a principal job in the Fort Payne City School System.
It’s Charles Hammon’s second head-coaching tenure at his alma mater. He coached Valley Head from 2001-04 before spending the past 16 seasons coaching Georgia, including head-coaching tenures at Dade County and Chattooga high schools.
The Tigers opened the season with non-region losses to Ragland 40-18 and Section 34-14 before dropping their region opener at Cedar Bluff 33-26 last week.
“They’re a very physical football team,” said Woodville head coach Matt Sanders of Valley Head.
Valley Head’s offense is a single-wing attack led by Eian Bain and Ashton Brown.
“Defensively we’ve got to fit our piece of the puzzle and not try to do too much, just do our job,” Sanders said, “because one guy has a blown assignment (against this offense) and it could a touchdown.”
Offensively, Sanders said Woodville (0-3, 0-1) has focused extensively the past few weeks on “finishing blocks.” He was pleased with the improvement the Panthers made in that area last week.
Sanders said the early-season struggles have only intensified his players efforts to turn things around.
“They’re putting in the hard work,” he said. “They’re out there getting extra reps on the (blocking) sled after practice and the quarterback and receivers are throwing after practice. I truly believe we’ve gotten better every week. The kids we’ve got want to play football and get better. They’re a resilient bunch.”
