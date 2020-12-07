The Scottsboro varsity girls and boys indoor track and field teams saw athletes start their 2020-21 indoor seasons on a strong note.
Scottsboro athletes posted two wins, one runner-up finish and 17 Top-10 finishes during the season-opening Magic City Invitational #2 at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday.
The SHS boys team had two of event winners, with Rex Green taking the top spot in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:58.06 while Cooper Atkins won the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:16.29. Green also had a runner-up finish in the 400-meter dash (51.95 seconds).
Here are the complete results for all of Scottsboro's athletes during Saturday's meet.
Girls
60-meter dash
39. Lela Moser (9.46)
400-meter dash
4. Lauren Paradise (1:03.63)
35. Cambree Bradford (1:13.49)
41. Lela Moser (1:16.51)
800-meter run
5. Lauren Paradise (2:44.11)
16. Cambree Bradford (2:53.74)
26. Lauren Judge (3:04.34)
1600-meter run
3. Emma Bradford (5:42.76)
5. Sadie Latham (5:52.06)
7. Cadence Laughlin (5:58.15)
13. Mabry Bonsall (6:12.50)
20. Gracy Coley (6:34.82)
3200-meter run
3. Ally Campbell (12:21.06)
4. Maddie Gossett (12:24.58)
BOYS
60-meter dash
42. Brody Williams (8:37)
400-meter dash
2. Rex Green (51.95)
5. Cooper Atkins (52.82)
11. Benson Atkins (54.57)
12. Ridge Wells (54.88)
24. Brody Williams (58.00)
800-meter run
1. Rex Green (1:58.06)
4. Ridge Wells (2:11.57)
15. Cameron Estes (2:18.09)
22. Mcgee Kilgore (2:21.72)
42. Johny Felix (2:31.95)
1600-meter run
2. Zach Avenel (4:27.03)
3. Evan Hill (4:38.78)
5. Noah Bonsall (4:40.59)
13. Hamilton Richardson (4:58.28)
14. Brady Thomas 14th (4:58.40)
16. Josh Hill (5:00.07)
3200-meter run
1. Cooper Atkins (9:16.29)
3. Benson Atkins (9:32.32)
High Jump
7. Minh Le (5-2)
Shot Put
12. Brady Shaw Killen (28-7.5)
