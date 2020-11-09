The Scottsboro eighth-grade girls basketball team used a dominate third quarter to put a victory in the win column.
The Wildcats outscored visiting Albertville 21-1 in the third quarter to break open a close game and cruise to a 42-12 win on Monday.
Scottsboro trailed the Aggies 6-5 after one quarter and led 13-7 at halftime before carrying a 34-8 lead into the fourth.
Morgan Perkins scored 17 points and Bree Sexton netted 15 for Scottsboro while Allyson Johnson netted six and Austin McNeece had four.
Scottsboro 43,
Albertville 15 — At Scottsboro, the Scottsboro seventh-grade girls team held the Aggies scoreless in the first half en route to the win on Monday.
The Wildcats led 11-0 after one quarter and 24-0 at halftime before taking a 35-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Grace White led Scottsboro with 15 points while Abigail Shelton netted nine, Tatum Shelton six, Ella White four, Ava Grace Long four, Tess Griggs three and Sonee Johnson two.
Boys
Monday
Rosalie 58, Skyline 39 — At Rosalie, the Tigers remained undefeated with a victory over visiting Skyline.
Rosalie led 21-10, 32-19 and 54-27 at the quarter breaks.
Levi Horton scored a game-high 23 points for Rosalie, which also got 18 from Legion McCrary and eighth from Kristian Raines. Will Avans scored 16 points for Skyline while Dallas Fuhrman and Landon Rousseau scored six points each.
Scottsboro 40,
Albertville 39 (OT) — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats won an overtime thriller against the Aggies.
Scottsboro led 15-6 after one quarter and 19-17 at halftime before the game was tied 27-all after three quarters and 34-all at the end of regulation.
Jake Jones scored 19 points for Scottsboro while Tyler Shelton added nine and Evan Petriske had six.
Thursday
Rosalie 63, Hollywood 32 — At Rosalie, the host Tigers pulled away in the to post the win.
Rosalie led 23-1 after one quarter before Hollywood fought back to within 30-22 at halftime. Rosalie outscored Hollywood 18-4 in the third quarter however to regain control.
Legion McCrary led three Tigers in double figures with 22 points. Levi Horton netted 21 for Rosalie while Kristian Raines added 14. Dimitri Patides scored 18 points for Hollywood while Braden Smith added nine.
