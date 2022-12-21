The Scottsboro wrestling team has added a second tournament title to their 2022-23 resume.

Scottsboro wrestlers produced six weight class champions and had 12 wrestlers post top-four finishes in their respective weight classes on the way to claiming the 2022 Jayson Spencer Invitational championship at St. John Paul II-Catholic School in Huntsville on Saturday.

