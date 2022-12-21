The Scottsboro wrestling team has added a second tournament title to their 2022-23 resume.
Scottsboro wrestlers produced six weight class champions and had 12 wrestlers post top-four finishes in their respective weight classes on the way to claiming the 2022 Jayson Spencer Invitational championship at St. John Paul II-Catholic School in Huntsville on Saturday.
Coach Chris Staton’s Wildcats (544.5) nearly doubled the point total of runner-up Saks (278) during the 16-team tournament. It was the second tournament title for Scottsboro this season, which also won the Hewitt Early Duals championship last month.
Stone Staton won the 113-pound weight class title while John Stewart took the top spot at 126, Aiden and Ansel Goggans finished first at 152 and 160 respectively, Porter Mitchem won the 182 title and Nathaniel Beard won the 285 title.
Stone Staton, Stewart and Aiden and Ansel Goggans have won their weight class at two of Scottsboro’s three tournament-style events thus far this season.
Stone Staton (26-1) went 5-0 with five pins on his way to the 113 title, Aiden Goggans (26-2) and Ansel Goggans (27-1) also went 5-0 with five pins while winning 152 and 160 respectively and Beard (17-8) was 5-0 with five pins at 285. Stewart (21-1) finished 5-0 with four pins and a 5-4 decision in the 126 final against Westminster Christian’s Marcus Wright while Mitchem (21-3) was 5-0 with four pins and a 15-0 technical fall win over New Hope’s Danny Fuell in the 182 final.
Thomas Rackler (20-4), Josh Draskovic (22-6) and Colton Durham (18-8) all posted third-place finishes for Scottsboro at 138,145 and 170 respectively. Rackler and Draskovic both went 4-1 with three pins while Durham was 4-1 with two pins.
Scottsboro also got fourth-place finishes from Cole Synder (18-10) at 120, Matthew Dupree (15-11) at 132 and Drake Talley (3-5) at 220 while Jacob Chanthavong (11-6), JJ Ake (17-5) and Nate Warren (3-2) finished fifth at 138, 145 and 195 respectively. Tyson Stewart (13-8) placed sixth at 132, Jacob Anderson (13-14) was sixth at 195 and Connell Moore (10-2) was seventh at 145.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.