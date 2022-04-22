The Scottsboro varsity boys soccer team gave its seniors a win on a memorable night.
The Wildcats shut out visiting Sylvania 4-0 for a “Senior Night” victory on Monday at Trammell Stadium.
Jaime Nolasco, Alavro Macias Cazorla, Braden Thompson and Jackson Moore all scored goals for the Wildcats. Moore, a goal keeper for the Scottsboro, scored a goal while playing a position in the first for the first time. Moore and fellow Scottsboro keeper Evan Allred had three saves each in goal.
Randolph 3, Scottsboro 2 — At Scottsboro, the Class 6A No. 10-ranked Wildcats closed out Class 6A Area 15 play with a loss to area champion and fifth-ranked Randolph.
Scottsboro took a 1-0 lead in the Teruya Isozaki’s goal on a penalty kick, but Randolph answered with two goals two take a 2-1 lead. Isozaki tied the game with 16 minutes left, but Randolph scored the winning goal four minutes later to claim the win.
Scottsboro 7, Madison County 0 — At Gurley, the No. 12-ranked Wildcats cruised past host Madison County 7-0 to record their 14th win of the season, a new single-season program record.
Alvaro Macias Cazorla recorded a hat trick and Teruya Isozaki scored two goals for Scottsboro (14-6-2), which also one goal each from Max Klotz and Eli Whitmire — it was the first career goal for Whitmire — and one assist each from Klotz, Cazorla and Isaias Vicente each had an assist.
Scottsboro closes its season against Buckhorn at Trammell Stadium on Monday.
Girls
Sylvania 4, Scottsboro 2 — At Scottsboro, visiting Sylvania spoiled “Senior Night” for the Wildcats on Monday.
Maddie West and Reinhardt signee Nevada Champion both had a goal and an assist for Scottsboro while keeper Lydia West had 11 saves in goal.
Randolph 8, Scottsboro 1 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats closed Class 6A Area 15 play with a loss to Randolph on Tuesday.
Maddie West scored the Wildcats’ lone goal off an assist from Makenna Howes.
Madison County 5, Scottsboro 1 — At Gurley, the Wildcats fell Madison County on Thursday in their final road game of the season.
Reinhardt College signee Nevada Champion scored the goal for Scottsboro (6-15) off an assist from Reina Franco. It was Champion’s 19th goal of the season, tying the Scottsboro single-season record.
