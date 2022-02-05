The Scottsboro varsity girls and boys tennis teams split their season openers with Class 6A Section 8 foe Buckhorn on Tuesday.
The SHS boys posted a 9-0 win while the SHS girls fell 7-2.
Max Klotz posted a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles and Colby Durham notched a 6-1, 6-2 lead at No. 2 singles while also teaming up for a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles win for Scottsboro.
Enrique Nolasco posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 singles, and Scottsboro picked up forfeit wins at No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 singles and No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
Meanwhile, Lily Turlington posted a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 5 singles for the Scottsboro girls while Madison Blanton recorded a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 6 singles.
