The Section varsity boys basketball team followed a familiar recipe to earn an area-opening victory over a rival.
The Lions used harassing defense to force turnovers that led to easy points and a big early lead on the way to an 80-45 Class 2A Area 15 victory at Pisgah Tuesday night.
Section (6-0, 1-0) forced 10 turnovers in the first quarter and enjoyed a 20-point lead after the opening frame. Pisgah never got closer than 15 points the rest of the game.
“This group starts fast,” said Section coach Derek Wynn said of his team. “Everybody we’ve played, we’ve jumped on them early. This group is amped up to play. I’m hoping we keep that up.”
Section also continued its balance scoring attack, with three Lions finishing in double figures and seven scoring at least five points. Logan Patterson totaled a game-high 27 points while Jacob Cooper and Alex Guinn scored 15 and 11 points respectively for Section, which also got seven from Dominik Blair, five each from Kaden Bradford, Drake McCutchen and Jared Reed and three from Ethan Lemieux.
“We’ve get (numerous) guys in double figures every night and the points, we don’t know where they’re going to come from, because it’s different guys every night,” Wynn said. “And they’re OK with that. With them it’s not about ‘me’, they’re just playing basketball.”
After leading just 7-6 midway through the opening quarter, Section outscored Pisgah 22-3 over the final 3:37 of the period to carry a 29-9 advantage into the second quarter.
The Lions hit what Wynn labeled as scoring droughts in the second and third quarters — Section led 43-21 at halftime and 54-36 after three quarters — before closing the game with the big fourth quarter.
“When we get in droughts, the good thing is we’re got giving up a lot of points either, and eventually we’re going to start hitting (shots),” Wynn said. “This is a senior-laden team knows that you’ve got to get (defensive) stops.”
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for Pisgah (4-3, 0-1), which was limited to its second fewest point total of the season thus far.
Jacob Kirby scored 12 points and Jake Hendricks netted 10 for the Eagles while Luke Gilbert added nine, Mason Holcomb had six and Rhyan Barrett and Legion McCrary both had four.
