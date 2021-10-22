The Pisgah volleyball team’s season came to a close Wednesday with regional loss to one of Class 2A’s top teams.
No. 3-ranked Sand Rock swept Pisgah 25-17, 25-19, 25-9 during a best-of-five opening round match at the Class 2A North Super Regional at Von Braun Center’s South Hall in Huntsville on Wednesday.
“I thought we played well,” said Pisgah coach Chrystal Heard. “Sand Rock is a good volleyball team with several good hitters. I thought we defended them well. I was proud of how my girls performed.”
Pisgah finished 7-18. The Eagles were making their second straight regional appearance and fourth all-time since the program began in 2009.
“Being able to return to regionals is a huge accomplishment for our program,” Heard said. “Being able to make it to that level two years in a row I hope will instill an attitude that we are expected to make it every year.”
Pisgah hung tough with the Wildcats, leading 15-14 in the opening set before Sand Rock finished the set on an 11-2 run. The Eagles opened up a 9-0 lead on nine straight service points from eighth-grader Briley Caperton in the second set, but Sand Rock ultimately rallied to tie the game at 11-all. After Pisgah tied the score at 17-all, Sand Rock scored the next five points on the way to securing the second set. The Wildcats, who went on to finish third in the regional and advance to next week’s state tournament, raced out to a 13-6 lead on the way to winning the third set and clinching the match.
Molly Heard finished with six kills, two blocks and three digs for Pisgah while Kat Patton had two kills, Madeline Flammia had one ace and six digs and Caperton had one ace and one dig.
Katelyn St. Clair had 13 kills, Lanie Henderson had 11 and Jadyn Foster had nine for Sand Rock while McKenna Ballenger had 34 assists and 18 digs.
Wednesday’s regional match was the final one for Pisgah seniors Kinsey Dalton, Molly Heard, Karlee Holcomb, Rylee Smith and Kaitlyn Stephens.
“These seniors are special to me,” Heard said. “I have gotten to watch and coach several of these girls in different sports since they were six years old. It is bittersweet to watch these senior girls end their volleyball career, but I know that they will do great things in the future.”
