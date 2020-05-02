Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Keesha Sanders
The 1996 Paint Rock Valley High School graduate, now Keesha Sanders King, was a 19-time state track and field champion and set four Class 1A state track and field records during her high school career. She was also a key contributor on the basketball court for PRV. She became a three-time track and field all-conference event champion, was part of a conference championship team at Troy University and was a three-time all-conference selection. She was inducted in the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
Sam McCamey
McCamey broke the color barrier for the Scottsboro basketball team in the 1967-68 season after starring at the all African-American school in Scottsboro, Carver High School, from 1965-67. He played one season at Middle Tennessee State, then played at Martin Junior College before playing the 1970-71, 1971-72 seasons at Oral Roberts University. McCamey was drafted by the Boston Celtics in the eighth round of the 1972 NBA Draft but was unable to pursue a professional career due to a medical condition detected during the team physical. McCamey was inducted into the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
NUMBERS
118
During the 2009-10 season, former North Sand Mountain player Chelsea Ellison sank 118 3-pointers, which is eighth on the AHSAA’s girls basketball record list for 3-pointers made in a single season.
.558
Career batting average
for Woodville alum Justin Maynard, who was 168-for-301 during his prep baseball career from 2003-2006.
DATES
4.16.1982
Michael Roberson had seven RBIs to lead the Scottsboro baseball team to an 11-9 comeback win over Stevenson. Roberson had a three-run home run, a three-run single and an RBI single for the Wildcats, who rallied from an 9-6 deficit after four innings. Hal Tolleson drove in Roberson with an RBI single for the go-ahead run in the fifth inning. Darren Barbee had two doubles and three RBIs for Stevenson while Tommy Board had two RBIs and Charles Johnson hit a two-run homer.
5.6.2006
North Jackson’s Bonnie Pittman recorded a state runner-up finish in the discus at the Class 4A Girls State Track and Field Championships. Her silver medal winning throw covered 88 feet, 10 inches.
