STATE RANKINGS FOR WEEK 3

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Thompson (18); 2-0; 234

2. Central-Phenix City (2); 3-0; 186

3. Auburn; 2-1; 139

4. Mary Montgomery; 3-0; 105

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-1; 96

6. Vestavia Hills; 2-1; 91

7. Dothan; 2-1; 88

8. Enterprise; 2-1; 85

9. Hoover; 1-2; 49

10. Baker; 3-0; 21

Others receiving votes: Foley (2-1) 18, Sparkman (3-0) 13, Tuscaloosa Co. (3-0) 5, Oak Mountain (1-2) 3, Spain Park (2-1) 3, Fairhope (1-2) 2, Opelika (2-1) 2.

 

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Saraland (19); 3-0; 237

2. Clay-Chalkville (1); 3-0; 181

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 3-0; 154

4. Parker; 3-0; 141

5. Muscle Shoals; 3-0; 121

6. Hartselle; 2-1; 86

7. Mountain Brook; 2-1; 76

8. Theodore; 2-1; 49

9. Pelham; 2-0; 41

10. Oxford; 3-0; 13

Others receiving votes: Athens (3-0) 8, Mortimer Jordan (3-0) 8, Spanish Fort (2-1) 7, Helena (3-0) 6, St. Paul's (2-1) 4, Lee-Huntsville (3-0) 3, Benjamin Russell (2-1) 2, Center Point (3-0) 1, Fort Payne (2-1) 1, Hueytown (1-2) 1.

 

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Pleasant Grove (11); 2-0; 209

2. Ramsay (7); 2-1; 189

3. Charles Henderson; 1-1; 146

4. Gulf Shores (1); 3-0; 130

5. Moody; 3-0; 129

6. UMS-Wright; 2-1; 90

7 (tie). Central-Clay Co.; 2-0; 71

7 (tie). Faith-Mobile (1); 2-1; 71

9. Leeds; 2-1; 39

10. Beauregard; 2-1; 23

Others receiving votes: Scottsboro (3-0) 9, Elmore Co. (3-0) 7, Guntersville (2-0) 7, Demopolis (2-1) 6, Fairview (3-0) 5, Vigor (3-0) 3, Arab (3-0) 2, Valley (2-1) 2, John Carroll (3-0) 1, Russellville (3-0) 1.

 

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Andalusia (17); 3-0; 231

2. Cherokee Co. (1); 3-0; 174

3. Catholic-Montgomery; 3-0; 163

4. Jackson (1); 2-0; 142

5. Handley; 3-0; 120

6. West Morgan (1); 3-0; 93

7. Jacksonville; 2-1; 59

8. Oneonta; 2-1; 45

9. T.R. Miller; 2-1; 39

10. Anniston; 2-1; 32

Others receiving votes: Bibb Co. (3-0) 16, Bayside Academy (3-0) 12, Dora (2-1) 9, Escambia Co. (3-0) 4, Randolph (1-2) 1.

 

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (17); 3-0; 228

2. Mobile Christian; 3-0; 166

3. St. James (1); 2-1; 143

4. Madison Academy (2); 3-0; 131

5. Gordo; 2-1; 111

6. Houston Academy; 2-0; 97

7. Geraldine; 3-0; 89

8. Sylvania; 2-0; 80

9. Straughn; 2-0; 38

10. Ohatchee; 3-0; 15

Others receiving votes: Piedmont (0-2) 14, Thomasville (2-0) 12, Trinity (3-0) 7, Lauderdale Co. (3-0) 4, Elkmont (3-0) 2, Pike Co. (1-1) 2, Beulah (2-1) 1.

 

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. B.B. Comer (13); 3-0; 216

2. Highland Home (3); 3-0; 178

3. Pisgah (1); 2-0; 161

4. Fyffe (3); 1-1; 151

5. Reeltown; 2-0; 122

6. Vincent; 3-0; 97

7. Tuscaloosa Academy; 2-1; 67

8. Luverne; 3-0; 57

9. Ariton; 1-2; 25

10. Goshen; 2-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Collinsville (2-0) 17, Sulligent (3-0) 6, Falkville (3-0) 4, J.U. Blacksher (3-0) 4, Lamar Co. (3-0) 4, Cottonwood (2-0) 3, Lanett (2-1) 2, Locust Fork (3-0) 1, St. Luke's (3-0) 1.

 

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Leroy (19); 2-0; 237

2. Elba; 3-0; 172

3. Pickens Co. (1); 3-0; 165

4. Sweet Water; 2-1; 111

5. Brantley; 2-1; 105

6. Millry; 2-1; 80

7. Lynn; 1-1; 57

8. Meek; 2-1; 53

9. Loachapoka; 3-0; 47

10. Coosa Christian; 2-1; 38

Others receiving votes: Decatur Heritage (3-0) 25, Wadley (3-0) 24, Georgiana (2-1) 10, Florala (1-1) 5, Linden (2-1) 3, Spring Garden (1-2) 3, Ragland (2-1) 2, Hackleburg (1-1) 1, Southern Choctaw (0-2) 1, Woodville (2-0) 1.

 

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

1. Glenwood (20); 4-0; 240

2. Lee-Scott; 3-0; 175

3. Lowndes Academy; 3-0; 149

4. Jackson Academy; 4-0; 140

5. Chambers Academy; 3-1; 118

6. Banks Academy; 3-0; 103

7. Clarke Prep; 3-1; 77

8. Patrician; 2-2; 41

9. Autauga Academy; 3-1; 38

10. Fort Dale Academy; 3-1; 31

Others receiving votes: Southern Academy (3-1) 20, Crenshaw Christian (3-1) 4, Wilcox Academy (3-1) 3, Hooper (2-1) 1.

