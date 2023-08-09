As new Section head football coach Riley Edwards and his players took the stage for their turn at the mic at Jackson-DeKalb Media Day, Edwards told the assembled media he would let the players introduce themselves.
“One of the things we’re working on is communication…communication on the ball field is important, so we try to make sure they know how to speak vocally,” Edwards said. “If a kid can’t communicate, he can’t lead. So we’ve really focused real hard this summer on our leadership program and our character development program, establishing confidence in the way we communicate.”
Hired in May, Edwards has spent the time since communicating his goals for the Section football program under his watch.
Edwards, seniors Eli Michaels, Dakota Pranger and Josh Varner and juniors Zach Cooley and Hunter Guffey talked about the Lions’ upcoming 2023 season during the annual Jackson-DeKalb Media Day July 28 at the Tom Bevill Center in Rainsville.
Edwards phrased the start of his tenure as a complete tear-down and rebuild, starting first with the program’s mentality.
“Our big focus right now has been with leadership development,” Edwards said. “Bring in (a leadership specialist) Richard Koehler, one of his specialities is teaching you how to establish your core values and your standards. He’s worked with our kids one day a week this summer on developing and setting our standards where we want them. That was the number one goal coming in, getting that established and starting building from there.”
Section has a number of players back that started during last year’s injury-riddled 1-9 campaign, but Edwards said the Lions do not have any “returning starters” entering the season.
“We eliminated all starters, so nobody is a returning starter,” Edwards said. “We knocked the whole house down, evaluated everything. We’ve moved kids around (to different positions). We are completely re-establishing the whole program.”
Pranger said the Lions are handling the coaching transition well.
“Over these past couple of months, I think (Edwards has) come to trust us and we’ve learned to trust him,” Pranger said.
Added Guffey, “It’s a whole different process when you get a new coach. I think we’ve overcame that and came closer together as a team and we became a lot better.”
Edwards, who was the head coach at Crossville last season, said Section will operate out of similar offensive and defensive schemes with more wrinkles mixed in.
“The base is very similar, but we’re going to be able to advance it a little more, be able to do some of the more complicated things that we weren’t able to do,” Edwards said. “I was actually able to bring my defensive coordinator (Mark Patterson) from Crossville. Offensively, we’re similar but we’re advancing it to get a little farther into the playbook. They’ve not been used to throwing the ball recently, so our pass game is coming along.”
Edwards said the Lions performed well in their OTAs, which featured a mix of 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s against other teams and more than normal amount “against each other” to maximize teaching the new systems.
“He’s been pushing us to our limits so we can finally realize what we are made of, to see if we are actually ready for this season,” Michaels said.
Cooley is pleased with the progress Section made this offseason, but added the progression must continue throughout preseason practice and the season.
“We’ve really pushed each other pretty good,” Cooley said.”
Varner said the Lions are looking forward to hitting the field this season and showing their school and community the offseason progress they’ve made.
“It’s a big deal to represent Section, so you always have do what’s right, represent it in a good way,” Varner said. “I feel good about how the team is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.