The Skyline varsity girls basketball team’s defensive thievery helped its post a “Senior Night” win.
The Class 1A No. 1-ranked Vikings recorded 26 steals on the way to a 79-49 win over 5A Sardis Monday night at Skyline High School.
Skyline (13-4) raced out to a 36-14 lead after one quarter before leading 49-33 at halftime and 67-45 after three quarters.
Gracie Stucky totaled 25 points, nine rebounds, two assists and four steals for Skyline while Gracie Rowell had 17 points and five rebounds and Aidan Bellomy had eight points, two assists and four steals.
Kenzie Manning totaled six points, two assists and four steals while Kaina King had six points and three steals, Morgan Sanders had six points, Blakely Stucky had five points and six steals, Lexie Stucky had four points, five rebounds and two steals and Brinlee Potts had two points and four rebounds.
Saydi Rutlege and Jayde Lacks scored 14 and 10 points respectively for Sardis (7-9).
Boys
Skyline 74, Sardis 45 — At Skyline, a slow start gave way to a strong finish as the Class 1A No. 2-ranked Vikings celebrated “Senior Night” with a convincing win over 5A Sardis Monday night.
Skyline (9-4) trailed 10-9 after one quarter before surging in front 33-20 at halftime. The Vikings were in control 58-30 after three quarters.
Weston Avans and Jaylon Clements scored 16 points each and Camden Gilliam netted 13 for Skyline, which also got eight points from Dylan Knight, six from Logan Evans, five from Matt Burton, four from Chase Bickers, three from Will Avans and two from Hank Utter.
Blake Owens scored 12 points and Peyton Wehrwein netted 10 for Sardis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.