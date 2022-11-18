The North Sand Mountain varsity girls basketball team made sure its three seniors enjoyed a victory ‘Senior Night.’
NSM (3-1) raced out to a 17-point lead after one quarter and cruised to a 75-28 win in Higdon Thursday night.
The Bison, who led 17-4, 40-17 and 65-22 at the quarter breaks, had four players score in double figures while eight different players scored in all.
Kayden Reyes totaled 14 points, six assists, four rebounds and five steals for the Bison while Madison Renfro had 12 points and three rebounds, Kam Patterson had 11 points, five steals and three rebounds, Kolbie Bobo had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists, Rylee Reyes had nine points and six rebounds, Abby Shaffer had eight points and six rebounds, Ashley Shrader had five points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two assists and Ella Spurgin had five points and two assists.
Franklin County (Tenn.) 61, Scottsboro 56 — At Winchester, Tennessee, Scottsboro dropped a close game to an out-of-state opponent to open the season Thursday night.
Scottsboro (0-1) trailed 12-7, 37-30 and 45-41 at the quarter breaks.
Adair Holland sank five 3-pointers and closed with a game-high 21 points for the Wildcats while Jadaya Edmondson netted 17 points, Morgan Perkins added 15 and Madison Rains had three.
Katlyn Walker scored 16 points and Nakayiah Holman and Madison King had 12 each for Franklin County (1-1).
Lindsay Lane 48, Woodville 38 — At Athens, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy rallied in the second half to hand the Panthers their first loss to the season.
Woodville (2-1) led 17-11 after one quarter and 26-23 at halftime before falling behind 41-35 after three quarters and only scoring three points in the final quarter.
Jessica Sirten scored 13 points and Jerzey Jones added eight for the Panthers, who also got six from Karlee Hutchens, four from Kallie Brown, three from Anna Robertson and two each from Michaela Jones and Lannah Grace Beard.
Lindsey Murr scored 28 points for Lindsay Lane, including 13 in the third quarter to help her team rally to take the lead.
DAR 59, Section 40 — At Section, a fast start helped visiting DAR notch a win over the Lions Thursday night.
Section (1-3) fell behind 28-10 after one quarter before playing the Patriots evenly the rest of the way, trailing 43-29 at halftime and 52-36 after three quarters.
Julianna Varner scored six points and Joanna Newsom, Alli Romans, Lluvia Soria and Millie Gentry scored five points each for Section while Jasmine Jonathan had four, Karlie Hancock and Taegan Whitmire had three each and Kaelyn Browning and Makenna Arndt had two each.
Catlyn O’neal scored 14 points, Lauren Buchanan netted 12 and Ansley Barnes added 11 for DAR (1-4).
Tuesday
Woodville 60, ASCTE 6 — At Woodville, the Panthers stayed undefeated with a convincing win.
Woodville led 20-0, 36-2 and 51-6 at the quarter breaks.
Kallie Brown scored a game-high 15 points for the Panthers while Karlee Hutchens, Morgan Gifford and Jessica Sirten scored eight points each. Woodville also got six points each from Lannah Grace Beard and Anna Robertson, four from Michaela Jones, three from Jerzey Jones and two from Tia Bryant.
Sylvania 75, NSM 63 — At Sylvania, visiting North Sand Mountain suffered its first loss of the season.
NSM (2-1) trailed 20-17 after one quarter and 36-32 at halftime before Sylvania stretched its lead to 57-44 after three quarters. The Bison cut the Sylvania lead to four midway through the final quarter but could get no closer.
Ashley Shrader paced NSM with 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocked shots while Raygan Weldon hit three 3-pointers and closed with nine points and two steals. The Bison also got eight points from Madison Renfro, eight points, six rebounds and two assists from Kolbie Bobo, seven points and 12 rebounds from Kam Patterson, seven points, three assists and two steals from Kayden Reyes, four points and four rebounds from Rylee Reyes, four points and two assists from Ella Spurgin, two points and four rebounds from Abby Shaffer and two points from Kali Kirkland.
Ambriel Stopyak scored 18 points for Sylvania (1-0) while Leianna Currie had 16, Lilley Frost had 15 and Harlee Tucker had 12.
Glencoe 48, Section 35 — At Glencoe, the host Yellow Jackets outscored the Lions 13-6 in the fourth quarter to clinch the win.
Section (1-2) fell behind 19-5 after one quarter before cutting the Glencoe lead 24-21 at halftime. The Lions trailed just 35-29 after three quarters.
Millie Gentry scored seven points and Alli Romans added six for the Lions, who also got five points each from Kaelynn Browning, Jasmine Jonathan and Julianna Varner, four points from Joanna Newsom and two points each from Karlie Hancock and Taegan Whitmire.
Jaxson Sizemore scored 14 points and Kinslee Gray netted nine for Glencoe (1-0).
Ider 61, North Jackson 33 — At Stevenson, visiting Ider outscored the Chiefs 29-8 in the second quarter to pull away for the victory.
North Jackson (0-1) trailed 24-12 after one quarter before Ider stretched its advantage to 53-20 at halftime. The Hornets led 56-25 entering the fourth quarter.
Camryn Case led the Chiefs with 14 points while Calena Coffey scored nine and Sarah Kate Garner added five.
McKinley Traylor scored 15 points and Kennzie Smith had 10 for Ider (2-1), which also got eight points each from Carley Schlageter, Addisyn Heard and Aubree Chapman and six from Allie Pruett.
