The Scottsboro indoor track and field teams rarely compete on a Wednesday, but the mid-week competition didn’t affect the performances of Scottsboro athletes.
The Wildcats posted some strong times and finishes during the Hump Day Octameet at the Birmingham Crossplex on Wednesday.
The meet involved teams from Scottsboro, Briarwood Christian, Hewitt-Trussville, Homewood, Mountain Brook, Oak Mountain, Pelham and Thompson.
Evan Hill had the best finish for Scottsboro, as the Auburn signee won the boys 1600-meter run with a time of 4:22.30.
Hill’s finish was one of four Top-5 finishes for the SHS Boys. Austin Burger took silver with a runner-up finish in the shot put (43 feet, 3 inches) while Devon Walker finished fourth in the high jump (6-1) and Josh Hill placed fifth in the 300-meter run (10:31.86).
Meanwhile, UNA signee Emma Bradford had the top finish for the Scottsboro girls with a seventh-place finish in the 800-meter run (2:26.35).
Here are the complete results for Scottsboro athletes from Wednesday’s Octameet.
25. Chloe Lamonica (9.90)
17. Cambree Bradford (1:08.10)
20. Chloe Lamonica (1:17.18)
7. Emma Bradford (2:26.35)
13. Smith Bradford (2:34.07)
15. Mabry Bonsai (2:37.85)
17. Ally Campbell (2:39.49)
22. Shelton Linville (2:51.16)
24. Lauren Judge (6:49.63)
25. Xavier McCamey (7.82)
27. Keelan Alvarez (8.18)
18. Xavier McCamey (54.94)
23. Cameron Estes (2:11.73)
31. Luke Barber (2:19.00)
34. Jace Kennedy (2:23.40)
27. Carter Hodges (5:53.07)
29. Brady Turner (6:01.18)
6. Quincie Franklin (5-9)
