After Caroline Sanders won one event state championship and posted three event runner-up finishes in the Class 5A State Track and Field Meet, Scottsboro head coach called Sanders an all-around track and field athlete.
Sanders showed that last week at the AHSAA Heptathlon, finsihing second in the competition at Hoover High School last Monday and Tuesday, totaling 4,379 points. She finished 739 points back for champion Janie Ford of St. Paul’s (5,118).
Sanders was in third place after a Day 1 in which she tied for the top spot in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches) and finished third in the 200-meter run (26.00 seconds), sixth in the shot put (28-87) and 14th in the 100-meter hurdles (16.94). On Day 2, Sanders finished second in the long jump (18-1.5), sixth in the 800-meter run (2:33.97) and ninth in the javelin (94-6).
Meanwhile, Scottsboro’s Natalie Mir finished 30th in the heptathlon with 2,103 points. Mir placed 26th in the 800-meter run (3:00.96), 33rd in the 100 hurdles (19.41), 39th in the high jump (4-2.75), 46th in the 200 (30.93), 47th in the long jump (12-4.5) and 49th in both the shot put (16-3.25) and the javelin (34-1).
Decathlon — Scottsboro’s Jake Jones finished 24th (4,099 points) and Craft Sanders was 27th (3,956) in the AHSAA’s Decathlon.
Jones finished second in the javelin (150-3), eighth in the eighth in the high jump (5-7.75), ninth in the discus (99-8) and the shot put (36-2.75), 28th in the pole vault (8-6.25), 35th in the 1500-meter run (5:49.66), 57th in the 110-meter hurdles (21.64), 58th in the 400-meter dash (1:03.39) and the long jump (16-7) and 64th in the 100-meter dash (12.86).
Sanders finished eighth in the pole vault (10-11.75), 22nd in the 1500-meter run (5:33.15), 33rd in the 110 hurdles (19.88), 36th in the javelin (98-3), 37th in the discus (71-3), 40th in the 400-meter dash (1:01.20), 44th in the long jump (17-10.25), 48th in the high jump (4-11.75), 54th in the shot put (28-3) and 62nd in the 100-meter dash (12.72).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.