The Scottsboro softball team used a recipe of the longball and dominant pitching to secure another regional appearance.
The Wildcats hit three home runs while Alyssa Smart pitched a three-hit shutout as top-seeded Scottsboro defeated second-seeded Fort Payne 8-0 in the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament's winners bracket final Thursday night at Scottsboro High School.
It's the fifth straight regional appearance and the 10th overall for Scottsboro (22-13-1), which played the Fort Payne/Arab winner late Friday in the area tournament championship round. The Area 14 champion plays the Area 16 runner-up at the North Regional while the Area 14 runner-up plays the Area 16 winner.
After scoring 14 runs against third-seeded Arab in the opening round, Fort Payne (29-12) mustered just three singles against Smart, who finished with career-high 13 strikeouts.
The Wildcats gave Smart plenty of run support, using a five-run second inning to take control.
RBI singles from Anna Stuart Dawson and Lexie Bennett gave Scottsboro a 2-0 lead before Olivia Tubbs hit a towering three-run home run to left field for a 5-0 lead. Audrey Holland homered in the third for the Wildcats, and after Bennett delivered an RBI triple in the fourth, Holland homered again in the fifth.
After a delay of more than an hour due to inclement weather, the game resumed, but things never changed for Fort Payne, as Smart stuck out the side in the seventh to end the game.
Bennett, Tubbs, Holland and Kambrie Doss had two hits each for Scottsboro while Dawson had one hit and one walk.
