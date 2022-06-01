Three former Scottsboro High School and current college track and field athletes closed out their 2022 seasons on the medal stand.
UAH pole vaulter Lauren Hamm, UAH thrower Evans Wright and Montevallo decathlete Nate Boleware all medaled during the 2022 Gulf South Conference Championships late month in Clinton, Mississippi.
Hamm tied for a silver medal in the women’s pole vault with UAH teammate Emee Baldwin after both cleared 3.35 meters (10 feet, 11.75 inches). Hamm also finished 10th in the high jump with a height of 1.43 meters (4 feet, 8.25 inches).
Wright finished second in the Hammer Throw, taking home the silver medal with a throw of 55.44 meters (181 feet, 10 inches) and finishing just behind his UAH teammate Zach Hancock (56.45 meters). Both athletes eclipsed the previous GSC record in the event. Wright, competing for UAH this season after previous competing at Queens University in North Carolina, also finished fifth in the discus with a mark of 43.38 meters (142 feet, four inches) and seventh in the shot put with a mark of 14.3 meters (47 feet, 0.75 inches) to help the Chargers win the GSC Men’s team championship.
Boleware collected a bronze medal in the GSC Decathlon with 5,871 total points. The junior won the long jump, finished second in the 100-meter dash, third in the 400 and the discus, fourth in the shot put and high jump, fifth in the 110-meter hurdles, pole vault and javelin and ninth in the 1500.
Another Scottsboro alum, Hayden Judge, posted a pair of Top-15 finishes for Lee, which finished second in the men’s team standings. The freshman placed 12th in the 1500-meter run (3:57.26) and 14th in the 800 (1:57.68).
