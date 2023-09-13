The Scottsboro volleyball team enjoyed a strong showing at the Sylvania Invitational.
The Wildcats went 4-2 in the event on Saturday, finishing as the runner-up after fall 2-1 in three sets to area rival Fairview.
Scottsboro lost its first match in pool play but rebounded to win four straight matches before the finals loss. The Wildcats went 2-1 in pool play, defeating Fyffe 2-1 and Valley Head 2-0 after an opening 2-1 loss to Sylvania. Scottsboro then defeated rival North Jackson 25-7, 25-8 in the tournament quarterfinal before avenging the earlier loss to Sylvania by sweeping the Rams 2-0 in the semifinals.
Meredith Pendergrass and Bree Sexton finished the tournament with 35 kills for Scottsboro (7-8).
Meanwhile, North Jackson posted a 1-3 record in the tournament. The Chiefs opened pool play with a 25-17, 25-18 win over Valley Head before falling 25-10, 25-6 to Fairview, 25-16, 25-17 to Sylvania and 25-7, 25-8 to Scottsboro.
Jazmyn Taylor finished the tournament with nine kills, seven aces and six blocks for North Jackson (6-6) while Darcy McClendon had four kills and four aces and Alley Stubblefield had three kills, three blocks and two aces. Addie Reed totaled three kills for the Chiefs while Kinley Burton had 11 digs and Sydney Moore had 10 digs.
MONDAY
Section 3, Valley Head 2 — At Valley Head, Section posted its first varsity win with a best-of-five set match victory over the Tigers.
The Section junior varsity team also picked up a 2-1 win.
“Our first wins of the season was an exciting moment for the coaches, players, parents and community,” said Section head coach Kelsey Stephens. “Our girls are effectively applying the skills we have been working on throughout the preseason and season. The girls communicated in both games, which minimized our errors. The future is bright for the Lady Lions.”
North Jackson 2, South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 1 — At South Pittsburg, Tennessee, North Jackson dominated the third set to win a best-of-three match with its state-line rival.
North Jackson (7-6) took the match 25-8, 23-25, 25-11.
Darcy McClendon totaled seven aces, seven assists and three digs and Jazmyn Taylor had five kills and one block for the Chiefs, who also got four kills and one block from Allie Benson, four digs and one ace from Kinley Burton and four aces from Abby Benson.
Ider 3, NSM 0 — At Ider, North Sand Mountain fell in three sets to Class 2A Area 16 rival Ider.
Ider took the best-of-five match 25-14, 25-20, 26-24.
Abby Shaffer finished with nine kills and one dig and Kam Patterson had two kills, eight assists, four digs and one block for NSM (3-5, 1-1) while Gabi Luna had two kills, four digs and two aces. The Bison also got three kills, one ace and one block from Kali Kirkpatrick, two kills and 15 digs from Raygan Weldon, two kills and two digs from Ally Gamble, four digs from Kylie McMurry and one kill and one ace from Caybree Dobbins.
Buckhorn 3, Scottsboro 0 — At Scottsboro, Buckhorn swept the Wildcats in a best-of-five set match. Scottsboro (7-9) dropped the match 25-14, 25-20, 25-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.