The Pisgah and North Sand Mountain fishing teams posted solid finishes in their final Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association tournament before the 2021 ASABFA Classic.
Pisgah finished fourth and NSM was 20th during the ASABFA’s Wheeler Lake regional tournament in Decatur on May 15.
Brantley Barrentine and Dallon Phillips teamed up for a fourth-place finish in the boat standings for Pisgah, catching five fish weighing 13.43 pounds. Their big fish was 4.21 pounds.
Pisgah’s Dawson Campbell and Shelbey Campbell finished 29th with four fish weighing 8.33 pounds while Cape Duncan and Madelyn Griffith were 42nd with five fish weighing 6.87 pounds with a big fish for 2.10 pounds. Josh Osborne and Creed Stewart finished 64th with three fish weighing 5.36 pounds, Tykobi Hutchins and Haven Moore finished 88th with three fish weighing 3.53 pounds and Parker Law and Bode Smith finished 122nd with one fishing weighing 0.80 pounds.
For NSM, Brayden Ellison and Josey Williams teamed up to finish 52nd with five fish weighing 6.38 pounds. Briley Cornelison and Cruz Yates were 71st with three fish weighing 4.69 pounds and a big fish of 2.70 pounds, Kade Davis and Logan Davis were 72nd with three fish weighing 4.62 pounds, Logan Haswell and Braden Hill were 89th with three fish weighing 3.47 pounds and Jace Shankles and Kolton Shankles were 113th with one fish weighing 1.86 pounds.
The ASABFA Classic is set for June 18-19 on Lake Jordan in near Wetumpka. Pisgah is second in the Team of the Year standings entering the ASABFA Classic while NSM is 14th.
