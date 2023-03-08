Baseball bragging rights in the TopCat Rivalry between Scottsboro and Fort Payne belongs to the Wildcats from Jackson County.
Scottsboro got seven shut-out innings from Eli Sparks and Luke Dixson on the mound and out the game away with back-to-back home runs from Colton Atkinson and Gregory French in the fourth inning on the way to a 9-0 victory over visiting Fort Payne on Monday.
Scottsboro (7-5) swept the season series between the teams, having earlier won 12-8 at Fort Payne back on Feb. 28.
The Wildcats took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning when Dixson singled and scored two batters later on Sparks’ RBI sacrifice fly. Scottsboro’s lead grew to 3-0 in the third on French’s two-run double, and the Wildcats followed that with a six-run fourth that featured Thomas Stewart’s RBI single, Atkinson’s grand slam and French’s solo home run.
French finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Stewart was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for Scottsboro while Dixson was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Atkinson had one hit, drew two walks, scored two runs and drove in four runs. The Wildcats also got one hit and two walks from Trent Wilson and a double from Carson Chapman.
Sparks got the win on the mound, allowing just two hits and one walk while recording four strikeouts over six shutout innings pitched. Dixson had one strikeout while pitching a perfect inning in relief.
Buckhorn 10, North Jackson 6 — At New Market, visiting North Jackson had its four-game winning streak snapped in a loss to the Class 6A Bucks on Monday.
North Jackson (6-4) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Jayden Eakin walked ultimately scored on a wild pitch.
After Buckhorn took a 3-1 lead in the second inning, the Chiefs tied it at 3-all thanks to RBI singles from Carson Smith and Cayden Wynne.
After Buckhorn (4-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the fourth to build an 8-3 lead, North Jackson pulled within 8-6 in the top of the sixth as Wynne singled and later scored on a wild pitch and Eakin plated two runs on a two-run single. But the Bucks answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and North Jackson mustered only a two-out single from Wynne in the seventh.
Wynne finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and Eakin was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two run scored for the Chiefs, who got one hit each from Smith, Blake Matthews, Nick Jernigan and Collin Clark.
Ider 5, Pisgah 0 — At Ider, visiting Pisgah was no-hit by Ider pitcher Keegan Whitaker in the Class 2A Area 15 opener for both teams on Monday.
Whitaker recorded 17 strikeouts in the complete-game victory for Ider (3-5, 1-0), which scored three runs in the third inning and two in the fifth.
Pisgah (1-1, 0-1) managed just two baserunners in the game.
Whitaker retired the last 11 Pisgah batters he faced.
The teams were scheduled to conclude their area series Tuesday night with Game 2 and Game 3 (if needed) at Pisgah’s Griffith-Talley Field.
Crossville 14, Woodville 4 — At Crossville, visiting Woodville fell to the Class 5A Panthers on Monday.
Case Robertson had a two-run single for Woodville while Eli Maynard had an rBI double and Dakota
Patterson had an RBI single. Robertson and Bryson Stegeman, who scored two runs, both drew a pair of walks while Axel Magno and Jager Campbell both drew a walk.
SATURDAY
NSM 10, Skyline 0 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain stayed undefeated with a six-inning victory over county rival Skyline.
NSM (5-0) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before taking command with a six-run second inning.
Luke Reed went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Jaxson Stiles was 3-for-3 with a run scored for the Bison, who also got one RBI double each from Jackson Burgess and Kaden Moore and one hit and on RBI each from Mikey Poss. Landon Keller, Kayden Gilley and Logan Shoemake had one hit each.
Poss pitched a complete-game shutout for the Bison, recording 10 strikeouts and allowing just three hits and one walk.
Landon Guest doubled, Bryant Kennamer singled and walked and David Potts singled for Skyline (0-1).
North Jackson 12-11, Geraldine 0-1 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs posted a pair of convincing wins over visiting Geraldine at Stevenson Park.
North Jackson won the opener 12-0 in five inning. The Chiefs used an eight-run third inning to take command.
Jayden Eakin went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two run scored and Caleb Wynne had two hits and a run scored for the Chiefs, who also got one hit and two RBIs from Carson Smith, one hit and one RBI from Blake Matthews, two RBIs from Jonathan Linderman and one RBI each from Nick Jernigan, Bodie Burnett and Collin Clark, who also struck out four while getting the win on the mound.
North Jackson (6-3) took the second game 11-1 after taking a 9-0 lead after two innings.
Eakin totaled two hits, two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored while Wynne had two hits, including a double, three RBIs and two runs scored and Burnett had one hit, two walks and one RBI. The Chiefs also got two hits from Linderman and one from Brody Caraway.
Linderman got the win on the mound, recording eight strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings pitched in relief. Smith and Eakin also had three strikeouts in 1 1/3 and one innings pitched respectively.
Scottsboro 7, Hamilton 6 — At Scottsboro, Gregory French hit a walk-off home run to lift the Wildcats past visiting Hamilton.
Scottsboro trailed 3-0 before scoring six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, which was highlighted by Carson Chapman’s solo home run, Luke Dixson’s two-run single and Druw Smith’s RBI single. French then homered with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to win it for the Wildcats.
French finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Dixson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Scottsboro, which also got on hit each from Chapman, Colton Atkinson, Eli Sparks and JC Heikkinen and one RBI each from Smith, Chapman and Thomas Stewart. Hunter Hancock pitched four innings in relief and got the win on the mound. Carson Peppers pitched the first three innings and totaled four strikeouts.
West Point 4, Scottsboro 1 — At Scottsboro, West Point scored two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings to erase a 1-0 deficit and defeat the Wildcats.
Scottsboro (6-5) managed just three hits, singles from Colton Atkinson, Druw Smith and Carson Chapman and scored its lone run in the first inning when Atkinson scored on a wild pitch.
