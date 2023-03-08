French medley

Scottsboro head coach Cade Medley congratulates Gregory French after French's solo home run during Scottsboro's 9-0 victory over Fort Payne on Monday. French also hit a game-winning walk-off homer in Scottsboro's 7-6 win over Hamilton on Saturday.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

Baseball bragging rights in the TopCat Rivalry between Scottsboro and Fort Payne belongs to the Wildcats from Jackson County.

Scottsboro got seven shut-out innings from Eli Sparks and Luke Dixson on the mound and out the game away with back-to-back home runs from Colton Atkinson and Gregory French in the fourth inning on the way to a 9-0 victory over visiting Fort Payne on Monday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.