Unfortunately for the Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team, it’s third meeting with Buckhorn went much like the previous two.
The top-seeded and No. 8-ranked Bucks combined effective offensive with a defensive effort keyed by height, length and speed to hand second-seeded Scottsboro 53-26 in the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament championship game Thursday night in New Market.
The loss sends Scottsboro (15-8) on the road for a Class 6A Northwest Sub-regional — Scottsboro was bracketed for the Northwest Regional for the first time in school history — matchup with the Area 16 champion, either No. 1 Hazel Green or No. 10 Madison Academy. The winner advances to the regional semifinals.
It’s the fifth straight season Scottsboro has advanced to the sub-regional round. The previous four were in Class 5A.
Scottsboro head coach Brandon Childers said the Wildcats knew they needed to keep Buckhorn (21-4) from putting together an effective offensive showing. But unfortunately for the Scottsboro, the Bucks made 22 of 39 shots before their starters left the game after three quarters.
“We needed some help with them missing some shots, but they didn’t miss many,” Childers said. “When we guarded them well and made them shoot from the outside, they made those too. That’s what good teams do.”
Scoring leaders for Buckhorn Autumn Herring with 17, Mackenzie White with 13 and Kelly Hudson with 10. Allie Scott had 10 points and three rebounds for Scottsboro while Jadaya Edmondson had nine points and four rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.