Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Paul Cooley
Cooley put together a stellar high school basketball-coaching career, winning 536 games during his 23-year coaching career. He posted a 410-103 record at Pisgah and a 126-47 record at Scottsboro. Three of Cooley’s Pisgah teams won state championships. He led the Eagles to the Class 2A State Championship with a 50-48 win over Selma in 1959. Pisgah defeated Greenville 78-72 in 1964 to win the Class 3A State Championship before defeating Alexandria 65-60 to win another Class 3A State Championship in 1966. In all, he led five Pisgah teams to the state tournament from 1955-71. Under his direction, Pisgah also won eight Jackson County Tournament Championships and eight Sand Mountain Tournament Championships. After stepping away from coaching in the early 1970s, Cooley returned to the sideline for the 1975-76 season at Scottsboro, where he spent six seasons and posted four 20-win seasons before retiring in 1981. The Arab native later served multiple terms on the Jackson County School Board, and one of the gymnasiums on the Pisgah High School campus is named in his honor. Cooley, who died in 2000 at the age of 74, is a member of the AHSAA High School Sports Hall of Fame and both the Jackson County and Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame.
DATES
12.7.1984
The Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team improved to 7-0 on the season thanks to a 62-35 area win over host Guntersville. Coach Robin Kirkland’s Wildcats enjoyed a 13-7 lead after one quarter before extending their advantage to into double digits by halftime. Melissa Thomas scored a game-high 22 points for Scottsboro and Becky Hayes netted 15 points while Shereitha Clay grabbed 11 rebounds and Ann Nick had nine rebounds.
9.18.1987
The Section football team won a 10-9 defensive battle against area foe Fyffe. The game was scoreless at halftime, but Section took a 7-0 lead when Jeff Owens scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and Darren Young kicked the extra point with 7:44 left in the third quarter. After Fyffe tied it late in the third quarter, Young kicked a 20-yard field goal to put Section in front 10-7 with 4:19 remaining. Section took an intentional safety with 1:12 remaining, cutting its deficit to 10-9, by Fyffe mustered nothing on its final possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.