Scottsboro senior runner Evan Hill is now 2-of-3 on the young cross country season.
Hill cruised to his second race victory of the season Saturday, winning the Pepsi Challenge’s Large School Boys Race (Class 5A-7A) with a brisk time of 15:46.29 Saturday morning at H.A. Alexander Park in Moulton.
Hill also won the Tadd’s Two-Mile opening meet before placing third at the Scottsboro Invitational Aug. 26 despite running nearly 21 seconds faster than his winning time on Saturday.
Hill’s victory highlighted a solid day for the Scottsboro cross country varsity and junior high teams. Scottsboro finished third in the varsity boys race and fourth in the varsity girls race while placing second in both junior high races.
The SHS boys (79 points), which finished behind James Clemens (39) and Huntsville (71), was the meet’s highest finishing Class 5A team.
Hill finished 27 seconds ahead of teammate Stephen Jones, who ran the 5K race in 16:13.60. Hamilton Richardson gave Scottsboro a third Top-10 finisher with a sixth-place effort (16:38.94) while Josh Hill finished 25th (17:37.18) and Brady Strickland 53rd (19:30.41) to round out Scottsboro’s five scoring runners.
Also for the Wildcats, Luke Barber finished 57th (19:33.11) while Wilson Hill was 72nd (20:03.68), Johny Felix 75th (20:06.88), Brady Turner 109th (21:34.66), Josh Laney 110th (21:38.87), River Green 114th (21:47.32) and Frederick Koziol 126th (22:24.55).
Meanwhile, Scottsboro finished fourth in the varsity girls race with a team score of 109. The Wildcats chief competition in Class 5A, Lawrence County, won the meet with a low score of 35. Huntsville (54) and James Clemens (76) finished second and third respectively.
Emma Bradford paced the SHS girls with a 13th-place finish (20:02.27). Ally Campbell followed in 20th place (20:54.61) for the Wildcats while rounding out Scottsboro’s scoring runners were Cambree Bradford 21st (20:55.20), Mia Martin 28th (21:46.17) and Smith Bradford 29th (21:52.97). Scottsboro also got a 40th-place finish from Gracy Coley (23:03.69) while Shelton Linville was 53rd (24:18.61), Makenna Howes 63rd (24:54.72) and Alice Merck 105th (29:47.87).
Junior High — Scottsboro was the runner-up behind Huntsville in the junior high girls and boys two-mile races.
Scottsboro had three Top-10 finishers in the junior high girls race, as Banks Bradford ran to a fourth-place finish (13:46.42) while Reese Avenel placed seventh (14:02.60) and Addison Joose placed 10th (14:21.92). Rounding out the Wildcats’ five scoring runners were Lauren Tubbs 33rd (15:38.00) and Regan Epps 34th (14:40.35), while Alayna Joose finished 36th (15:52.08), Toulla Bucklin was 60th (17:37.32), Shelby Laughlin 67th (18:06.65), Brooklyn Chastain 73rd (18:29.87), and Ava Selby 78th (18:36.81).
Patton Russell ran a 12:00.40 to post Scottsboro’s best finish, eighth, in the junior high boys race. Ryder Linville (12:02.68) and Will Paradise (12:04.18) finished 12th and 13th respectively while Armando Camacho (12:33.33) and Andrew Barber (12:34.55) finished 19th and 20th respectively. Also for the Wildcats, Sawyer McWilliams finished 24th (12:40.19), Ismael Felix was 29th (12:50.43), Hogan Richardson 40th (13:13.35), Holland Hunt 44th (13:21.42), Jackson Reynolds 47th (13:27.68), Keyton Allen 48th (13:28.78), Jace Kennedy 55th (13:39.43), Tommy Clements 72nd (14:11.60), Carter Hodges 93rd (15:04.26), Trace Knowles 99th (15:19.91), Austin Roberts 101st (15:21.04), Braxton McAllister 103rd (15:24.80), Josh Lee 113th (15:57.60), Ethan Martin 137th (17:31.64), Eli Strickland 145th (17:57.78) and Aydan Blanton 149th (18:07.61).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.