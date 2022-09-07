Scottsboro senior runner Evan Hill is now 2-of-3 on the young cross country season.

Hill cruised to his second race victory of the season Saturday, winning the Pepsi Challenge’s Large School Boys Race (Class 5A-7A) with a brisk time of 15:46.29 Saturday morning at H.A. Alexander Park in Moulton.

