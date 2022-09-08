Three games into the season, the North Sand Mountain football team is suffering from an identity crisis.
NSM head coach Keith Kirby said the Bison are still looking to show their true identity after a back-and-forth setback to Class 1A No. 6-ranked Valley Head in Week 0 and back-to-back lopsided losses to Dade County (Georgia) and Class 2A No. 1-ranked Fyffe.
“I know what it’s looked like, but I don’t think that’s who we are,” Kirby said. “I think we’ve got some football in front of us. But it’s a matter of doing. We talk about it. But we’ve got to do it.”
Kirby is hopeful a rivalry matchup brings out the best in the Bison this week.
NSM (0-3, 0-1) makes the short drive to Ider to take on the Hornets in a Class 2A Region 7 matchup Friday night at 7 p.m. at Ider’s Wayne C. Hardman Stadium.
It’s the 50th all-time meeting between the rivals in a series Ider leads 29-20.
NSM has won eight of the last 11 meetings, although Ider ended a five-game losing streak to the Bison last season by scoring 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win 13-7.
This season, Ider (2-1, 0-1) opened with wins over Crossville 8-6 and Asbury 28-0 before losing their region opener last week at Whitesburg Christian, which outscored the Hornets 15-0 in the fourth quarter to rally for its first region victory in the program’s three-year history.
Senior quarterback Dylan Grant, the son of Ider head coach Chad Grant, is a key component in the Hornets offense as both a runner and passer. He missed the past two games with an injury but Kirby expects him to be back under center this week. Meanwhile, Benjamin Smith is Ider’s new primary ball carrier after starting senior running back Luke Hannah suffered a season-ending injury against Asbury. Luke Hannah is the son of former NSM head coach Rob Hannah, who is also Ider’s defensive coordinator.
“They’re a scrappy, hard-nosed (team) just like Ider usually is,” Kirby said. “We’ve got to stop the run and be able to establish the run against them.”
Kirby said NSM has a long list of motivational factors entering the matchup with Hornets.
“They got us last year, first time in a while. We’re their homecoming (game). It’s a rivalry. Throw in the way we’ve started, we should be hungry,” Kirby said. “Plenty of motivation. We need to really come out play with passion and enthusiasm, extreme effort. We need a ‘W.’ Everything we want to accomplishment — we can still make a run in the region and get in the playoffs — all has to start with us getting to 1-3.”
