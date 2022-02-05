When the 2017 Scottsboro softball team needed another outfielder, coach Robyn Johnson turned to a seventh-grader who had never played the position.
But the coach had a hunch that Lexie Bennett could not only play the position, but could thrive.
“She played 42 games for varsity as a seventh-grader and hit .325, went 3-for-4 in the state championship game as a seventh-grader,” Johnson said. “You knew then she was going to be really special. She just kept getting better. People would ask me, ‘coach, is she going to go Division I. And I’d say ‘yeah.’”
Bennett is going “Division I,” having signed to play collegiately at BYU. She held a signing ceremony Wednesday at Scottsboro High School.
Bennett chose BYU over a number of offers.
Bennett is the fourth Scottsboro player in the fastpitch softball era to sign with an NCAA Division I program, joining Hilary Mavormat (Auburn) and Tyris Branford
(Jacksonville State) in 2010 and Makenzie Grider (UTC) in 2019.
The recruiting process was a difficult one for Bennett as coaches were sidelined from in-person recruiting in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, around the same time that recruiting would have heated up for Bennett.
“(Recruiting) was so slow and I felt like nobody wanted me,” Bennett said. “Nothing was coming. I was scared. But BYU found me. I knew that was where I needed to be. As soon as I went out there for my visit, I absolutely loved the atmosphere, the coaches, everything about it.”
A coach from Baylor saw film on Bennett and suggested his friend, BYU head coach Gordan Eakin, give her a look.
“He kept watching my video. He ended up offering me over a Zoom call last summer,” said Bennett, adding that BYU coaches love the speed, slap-hitting ability and high on-base percentage elements of her game. “(Coach Eakin) said hopefully I’ll have an immediate impact.”
Bennett has been an impact player for Scottsboro since 2017.
The Scottsboro leadoff hitter owns a .437 career batting average with 234 career hits, 181 career runs, 53 career RBIs and 116 career stolen bases. Bennett owns the Scottsboro softball program record for career triples (16) and is second all-time in program history in stolen bases and fourth all-time in both hits and runs scored.
Last season, Bennett batted .491 and had a .529 on-base percentage, finishing with 53 hits, five triples, 15 RBIs, 38 runs and 40 stolen bases to help Scottsboro go 24-15-1, win the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament championship and advance to the 6A North Regional.
Bennett is a three-time all-state selection by the ASWA and also played in the Alabama Athletic Directors and Coaches Association’s North-South All-Star Game last summer.
“I was so happy for her when she told me she was going to BYU,” Johnson said. “She is a prime example of hard working pays off. She works harder than anybody. She would go hit after games if she didn’t hit well in the game. She wants to be her best all the time. Her work ethic is ridiculous. She deserves everything she’s getting. She has earned this opportunity and she’s going to shine.”
