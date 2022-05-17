An old rival finally got the best of Pisgah in the postseason.
No. 2-ranked Pisgah won two elimination games Friday against Sand Rock 14-3 and No. 9 Sumiton Christian 14-7 before being upset 4-2 in the Class 2A East Softball Regional’s No. 2 State Qualifier game by Area 15 rival Ider Friday at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
Ider entered the matchup 0-4 against Pisgah this season and were outscored a combined 44-12 in those previous matchups with the Eagles. Ider, which lost to Pisgah in the Class 2A state finals back in the 2001, 2002 and 2004, advanced to play No. 4 Mars Hill Bible in the 2022 Class 2A State Tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford on Friday.
Meanwhile, Pisgah (28-16) missed the state tournament for just the third time since starting its fast pitch softball program in 1999.
“Five innings of no offense cost us that game,” said Pisgah head coach Billy Duncan. Same thing happened in that game (against No. 6 Spring Garden in an 11-3 loss in the winners bracket semifinals). Games we don’t hit, it’s a battle. When we come out swinging like we did the first two games, good things are going to happen. We just didn’t put enough pressure on (Ider) to make it work. I think we kind of ran out of gas. I thought we battled, we just came up a little short.”
Pisgah has just two hits against Ider through five innings, getting a triple for Karlee Holcomb in the second inning — a strong throw from Ider center fielder Makinley Traylor cut down Holcomb at the plate after she tagged up on a fly out and tried to score — and a Claudia Barron fourth-inning single.
Meanwhile, Ider scored three runs in the third and inning and four in the fourth to build a 4-0 lead before Pisgah broke through for two runs in the sixth as Madeline Flammia doubled and Holcomb singled before scoring on Campbell Barron’s two-run single. But the Eagles left two batters stranded that inning and were retired in order in the top of the seventh to end the game.
“We had 28 runs in the first two games today, but we went five innings ( against Ider) with no runs,” Duncan said. “We had a little spark there at the end, but it was little bit too late.”
Pisgah loses four seniors, including three starters, from a team that also started four eighth-graders, one freshman and one junior.
“It was kind of an up-and-down year. We played a really tough schedule. We played well at times, played bad at times. That’s part of being young,” Duncan said. “I thought for the most part we had a pretty good year. I thought we grew.”
Elimination Bracket Game | Pisgah 14, Sumiton Christian 7 — The No. 2-ranked Eagles used a six-run fourth inning to take control and defeat No. 9 Sumiton Christian to advance to the East Regional’s No. 2 State Qualifier Game.
Pisgah built a 5-1 lead thanks to Madeline Flammia’s RBI sacrifice fly, a pair of RBI fielder’s choice off the bats of Kaylee McAllister and Julianne Davis and a two-run single from Campbell Barron before Sumiton Christian scored four runs in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game at 5-all. But Pisgah regained the lead in the fourth on Worley’s RBI double before Holcomb’s two-run single — Holcomb also scored on the plate after the ball got past the Sumiton Christian outfielder and rolled to the fence — Claudia Barron’s steal of home and Davis’ RBI single. The Eagles added two runs in the sixth on RBIs from McAllister and Davis before Worley hit a solo home run in the seventh.
Wallace State signee Lila Kate Wheeler went 4-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI and Campbell Barron was 3-for-5 with a double, a two-run single and two runs scored for the Eagles while Holcomb was 2-for-4 with a triple, a two-run single, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored, Davis was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Worley was 2-for-5 with a homer, an RBI double and two RBIs. McAllister also had two RBIs for Pisgah. Piper Anderson got the win in the circle.
Elimination Bracket Game | Pisgah 14, Sand Rock 3 — No. 2 Pisgah erased a three-run deficit and cruised a mercy-rule shortened six-inning win in an elimination game Friday morning.
After Sand Rock scored three runs in the top of the first inning, Pisgah countered with four runs in its half of the inning, getting an RBI single from Madeline Flammia, an RBI hit by pitch from Claudia Barron a, an RBI sacrifice fly from Campbell Barron and an RBI sacrifice bunt from Mara Anderson to take the lead. After a Sand Rock error led to Pisgah taking a 5-3 lead after two innings, Pisgah broke the game open with a sixth-run fourth inning highlighted by Flammia’s RBI sacrifice fly, RBI triples from Karlee Holcomb and Claudia Barron and a run from Kaylee McAllister on a Sand Rock throwing error.
Holcomb later added an RBI double and finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs while Worley went 3-for-4 and Lila Kate Wheeler tripled. Piper Anderson got the win in the circle.
Winners Bracket Semifinals | Spring Garden 11, Pisgah 3 — After No. 2-ranked Pisgah took a 1-0 lead after the first inning, No. 6 Spring Garden scored in every remaining inning but the fifth on the way to the victory Thursday evening.
Lila Kate Wheeler finished 4-for-4 with a triple, two doubles and a run scored for the Eagles while Claudia Barron was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Briley Worley had an RBI single in the first inning while Madeline Flammia and Karlee Holcomb added one hit each.
Winners Bracket Quarterfinals | Pisgah 9, Cleveland 3 — The Eagles scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to secure a regional-opening victory on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.