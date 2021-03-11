The Scottsboro varsity girls and boys soccer team endured a tough weekend against a challenging slate of teams at the Gadsden City Titan Bash.
Both teams finished 0-3 during the event that was Friday and Saturday in Gadsden.
The Scottsboro girls lost to three teams ranked in the Alabama Soccer Coaches polls, falling 7-0 to Class 7A No. 16-ranked Grissom, 8-0 to 7A No. 2 Huntsville and 9-0 to 6A No. 6 Southside.
Scottsboro’s Nevada Champion and Rosaura Diego were selected to the Titan Bash All-Tournament Team.
Meanwhile, the SHS boys lost 6-0 to Hartselle 6-0, 5-0 to 6A No. 11 Southside and 2-0 to Gadsden City.
Scottsboro’s Wilson Hill and Elijah Moorman were selected to the Titan Bash All-Tournament Team.
