New Scottsboro head football coach Cris Bell wanted to use his team’s spring practice sessions as a head start on installing his schemes and philosophies.
Looking back, Bell thinks the Wildcats got a better head start than he was hoping for.
“I don’t know that it could’ve went any better,” Bell said. “I was generally pleased. The kids have adjusted extremely well (to the coaching change).”
Scottsboro’s 10-day spring drills concluded with a jamboree scrimmage at Huntsville on May 14.
The Wildcats lost the varsity half 28-6 and the junior varsity quarter 28-0 before winning the freshman quarter 7-0.
Bell said he was worried about what the film of the game said afterward than what the scoreboard said during it.
“You when you watch the film, you never play as good as you think you did and you never play as bad as you think you did,” Bell said. “Looking at the film, we did a lot more good things than we did bad. That was exciting. That (jamboree) gave us a chance to watch the film and really evaluate our guys. We didn’t prepare for Huntsville, spent probably 30 minutes all told on what they would do. I wanted to see us compete, compete no matter what the situation was, and (the players) did that.”
McCrary gave the Wildcats an early 6-0 lead when he found the end zone from a yard out with 7:49 left in the first quarter. Nevada Champion, the Scottsboro girls soccer program’s all-time leading scorer, attempted the PAT for the Wildcats.
Scottsboro’s new option offense produced 264 yards on 64 carries across four quarters.
In the two varsity quarters, Thomas Rackler ran for 46 yards on five carries, McCrary ran for 20 yards on eight carries, Caleb Lynch ran for nine yards on three carries, Dylan Fairbanks ran once for seven yards and Jaylon Trotman ran twice for six yards. In the second half, Keelan Alvarez rushed for 47 yards on 12 carries, Porter Mitchem had 45 yards on 13 carries and Jake Jones ran for 39 yards on six carries.
McCrary was 1-of-4 passing with a 47-yard completion to Everett Loveless while Jake Jones completed his lone pass for 31 yards to Jerret Scott.
“I think our guys picked up on the offense pretty well and I was pleased with the offensive line,” Bell said.
Defensively, Sam Dukes had a fumble recovery for the Wildcats.
Scottsboro opens the 2021 season on Aug. 20 at home against North Jackson.
“(Spring practice) gave us a better idea of what our kids can and can’t do, so we made progress in that area. We got a few questions answered. I was pleased with our kids, all the way down to the ninth graders, and we had a good (spring) with the junior high too. Now we’ll get into the summer and, hit the weight room and conditioning and get ready for the fall.”
› Jamboree stats courtesy of Greg Bell, WWIC Radio 1050 AM.
