Another season of high school cross country begins Thursday. Here is a preview look at each of the cross country teams in Jackson County:
SCOTTSBORO WILDCATS
› Sectional: Class 6A Section 6
› Sectional opponents: Athens, Buckhorn, Columbia, Decatur, Hartselle, Hazel Green, Muscle Shoals, Randolph
› 2020 Girls’ Team Finish: Placed sixth in Class 6A State Meet; Won Class 6A Section 4 championship
› 2020 Boys’ Team Finish: Won Class 6A State Championship; Won Class 6A Section 4 championship
› Head coach: Luke Robinson
› 2021 Girls Roster: Seniors Collins Bradford, McCall Chandler, Maddie Gossett, Sera Laney, Lauren Paradise; juniors Emma Bradford, Sadie Latham, Cadence Laughlin, Shelton Linville, Sadye Webb; sophomores Smith Bradford, Ally Campbell, Lauren Judge; Kiana Lenox; freshmen Madison Blanton, Mabry Bonsall, Cambree Bradford, Natalie Mir, Ava Selby; eighth-graders Audrey Bradford, Brooklyn Chastain; Avery Earnest; Bailey Hixon, Shelby Laughlin, Mia Martin, Madison Quinn, Audrey Stokes, Janet Vicente; seventh-graders Toulla Bucklin, Regan Epps, Ariel Freeman; Katy Gamble, Kayleigh Gerhard, Addison Joose, Alayna Joose
› 2021 Boys Roster: Seniors Zach Avenel, Reese Bell, Rex Green, Ridge Wells, Brody Williams; juniors Cameron Estes, Evan Hill, Josh Hill, Wilson Hill; sophomores Johny Felix, River Green, Stephen Jones, Hamilton Richardson; freshmen Axl Hastings, Mcgee Kilgore, Josh Laney, Cole Snyder, Brady Strickland; eighth-graders McGowan Holt, Sawyer McWilliams, Patton Russell, Craft Sanders, Brady Turner; seventh-graders Keaton Allen, Aidan Allred, Andrew Barber, Jackson Baugh, Armando Camacho, Tommy Clements, Ismael Felix, Hunt Holland, Will Paradise, Hogan Richardson, Eli Strickland, Damien Wright
› Team notes: The Scottsboro varsity boys team is the defending Class 6A state champion after winning its fifth straight state championships — the previous four in Class 5A — and 15th overall…last season was Scottsboro’s first 6A state title since 1991…The SHS boys lost five runners (Benson Atkins, Cooper Atkins, Noah Bonsall, Hayden Judge and Brady Thomas who will run collegiately this fall…Runners who ran at state last season for the SHS boys that are returning this season are Evan Hill, Hamilton Richardson, Stephen Jones, Josh Hill and Ridge Wells. Rex Green and Zach Avenel were set to run by missed state because of COVID-19 precautions…the Scottsboro girls cross country team had its string of three straight state championships snapped last season… Runners who ran at state last season for the SHS boys that are returning this season are Mia Martin, Emma Bradford, Ally Campbell, Maddie Gossett, Smith Bradford, Cambree Bradford, Cadence Laughlin and Lauren Paradise… Scottsboro alum Luke Robinson is entering his sixth season as head coach.
› Quoting coach: “All of our runners have worked extremely hard and done everything we’ve asked of them. We’re working together as a whole to be the best (teams) we can.”
› Sectional outlook: “The boys are the favorites for state. Every year the past five years, we’ve set the school record for 1-5 average and 1-5 split. People ask what are we going to do without that group of seniors. We did lost a great group. But we’ve got a great group back that have picked up that torch and are running with it. The girls aren’t the favorites (for state). They’re kind of chasing people, and we know what we’re aiming at. They all believe that its possible. If you don’t believe you can, you’re not really aiming.”
› Season opener: Thursday at Scottsboro 2.1-Mile Opener
NORTH JACKSON CHIEFS
› Sectional: Class 4A Section 2
› Sectional opponents: Anniston, Ashville, Cherokee County, DAR, Etowah, Handley, Jacksonville,
Munford, New Hope, Oneonta, White Plains
› 2020 Girls’ Team Finish: Did not place in 4A Section 2 Meet
› 2020 Boys’ Team Finish: Placed seventh in 4A Section 2 Meet
› Head coach: Johnny Holman
› 2021 Girls Roster: Senior Yesinia Delgado
› 2021 Boys Roster: Senior Edgar Sanchez; junior Jay Yates
› Team notes: Sanchez and Yates are returning runners for the North Jackson boys team…Johnny Holman is entering his fifth season as North Jackson’s coach.
› Quoting coach: “I think our returners will be competitive at the county level. They run hard and practice hard. We are small in number but have a great deal of experience on our team. I hope that we will improve individually and set some personal records.”
› Season opener: Sept. 4 at Pisgah Invitational
NSM BISON
› Sectional: Class 1A-2A Section 4
› Sectional opponents: Pisgah, Section, Skyline, Woodville, Athens Bible, Cedar Bluff, Decatur Heritage, Falkville, Ider, Lindsay Lane,
Oakwood, Sand Rock, Tanner
› 2020 Girls’ Team Finish: Did not run at sectionals
› 2020 Boys’ Team Finish: Did not run at sectionals
› Head Coach: Colby Palmer
› 2021 Girls Roster: Eighth-graders Paisley Pritchett, Kayden Reyes
› 2021 Boys Roster: Senior Lane Gamble; freshman Brandon Bearden; seventh-grader Eli Crump
› Team notes: Lane Gamble and Kayden Reyes are NSM’s lone returning runners from the 2020 season…Colby Palmer is entering his second season as NSM’s coach.
› Quoting coach: “The outlook for our team is to get better every day. We have a lot of young runners this season, but they are mentally tough and ready to put our cross country team on the map. My runners this year are self-driven, motivated, excellent students in and out of the classroom, and they love to run. (We must) treat every day like it is race day and treat every race like it's your last.”
› Sectional outlook: “I feel like we have a chance to be successful if we continue to put in the work.”
› Season opener: Aug. 28 at Scottsboro Black & Gold Classic
PISGAH EAGLES
› Sectional: Class 2A Section 4
› Sectional opponents: North Sand Mountain, Section, Skyline, Woodville, Athens Bible, Cedar Bluff, Decatur Heritage, Falkville, Ider, Lindsay Lane, Oakwood,
Sand Rock, Tanner
› 2020 Girls’ Team Finish: Placed fifth in the Class 1A-2A State Meet; Second in Class 1A-2A Section 4 Meet
› 2020 Boys’ Team Finish: Placed fifth in the Class 1A-2A State Meet; Won Class 1A-2A Section 4 Championship
› 2021 Girls Roster: Senior Rhylee Bell, Jazzy Wilson; juniors Anna Barnhill, Kimberly Miller; sophomore Riley Grider; freshmen Bliss Draper, Emma Sisk, Emma Whisenant; eighth-graders Addy Barnett, Laily Brown, Nevaeh Evans, Kayana Stewart; seventh-graders Katie Edwards, Kenyde Givens, Destany Lewis, Piper Wilson
› 2021 Boys Roster: Seniors Alex Elizondo, Bryant Overdear; juniors Brodie Ferguson, Mason Overdear, Jake Smith; sophomores Dalton Johnson, Tristan Little, Ethan Smith; freshman Cody Darwin; eighth-graders Emmanuel Elizondo, Tristan Hutson, Brodie Overdear, Koen Smith
› Head Coach: Gus Hembree
› Team Notes: Pisgah boys won the Class 1A-2A Section 4 title by one point over Lindsay Lane last season…Pisgah’s girls and boys teams have both won eight straight Jackson County championships…Both Pisgah teams have qualified for state for the past five seasons…The Pisgah girls program has advanced to the state meet in every year of its existence (2009)… Pisgah has 11 girls and eight boys returning from its 2020 teams…Runners who ran at the state meet last season for the Pisgah girls that are returning this season are Neveah Evans, Kayana Stewart, Emma Sisk, Riley Grider, Rhylee Bell, Laily Brown and Kimberly Miller… Runners who ran at state last season for the PHS boys that are returning this season are Tristan Little, Mason Overdear, Brodie Overdear, Dalton Johnson, Jake Smith, Bryant Overdear, Emmanuel Elizondo and Tristan Hutson…Gus Hembree is entering his 13th season as Pisgah’s coach.
› Quoting coach: “We had a good summer. My seniors did a great job of helping the younger runners prepare for the grind of a long season. We expect to be competitive in a 1A-2A sectional. We will be challenged locally with the growth of cross country in DeKalb County. Several schools have added a program this year and with the teams in Jackson County we will have our work cut out for us. Our biggest strength is the experience of my returning runners. These kids had to grow up last year while running young. They now understand what it takes to be competitive. We have added some new runners that should help us down the stretch. We have to stay healthy. We had some key injuries last season that hurt us at state. I am excited for the season. Our team camp in Missouri has been a big boost leading into the season.”
› Sectional outlook: “Our sectional is one of the toughest in the state — teams that perform well at (our) sectional usually do well at state. Athens Bible and Lindsey Lane have most of their top runners returning. They will be a big challenge, not to mention Section, NSM and Ider.”
› Season opener: Thursday at White Plains Wildcat Twilight Invitational
SECTION LIONS
› Sectional: Class 1A-2A Section 4
› Sectional opponents: North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Skyline, Woodville, Athens Bible, Cedar Bluff, Decatur Heritage, Falkville, Ider, Lindsay Lane, Oakwood Academy, Sand Rock, Tanner
› 2020 Girls’ Team Finish: Did not run at sectionals
› 2020 Boys’ Team Finish: Did not run at sectionals
› 2021 Girls Roster: Juniors Hadley Crawford; Freshmen Joanna Newsome, Sammie White; seventh-graders Ava Barnes, Taylor Bell, Kerby Brooks, Ellie Reed
› 2021 Boys Roster: Sophomores Brayden Bell, Cogan McCutchen, Koda Moore, Alex Miguel; freshmen Diego Miguel, Giovanny Vega; seventh-grader Piercen Saint
› Head Coach: Melissa McCutchen
› Team Notes: Section’s lone returning varsity runner is sophomore Cogan McCutchen…Melissa McCutchen is entering her second season as Section’s coach.
› Quoting coach: “We have many newcomers and we are young, but these athletes want to be out here running and want to improve daily. I feel like their hard work and dedication to our team will help us to be very competitive in the junior high/junior varsity division and in the varsity division also. This is a great group of athletes that play multiple sports and they want to do well and be successful in all that they do. Our runners are very athletic and hardworking. They are also very determined to improve their PR (personal record) each ay. Their dedication is great, they come out and run in the heat and never complain.”
› Sectional outlook: “Our sectional is full of good competition. However, our focus is to improve week by week. We will concentrate on the meet that is coming up. This year, our runners are hard workers and very determined to improve daily. I look forward to seeing how we perform each week. As long the runners come out and work hard each practice and push themselves, we will have a successful season.”
› Season opener: Aug. 28 at Scottsboro Black & Gold Classic
SKYLINE VIKINGS
› Sectional: Class 1A-2A Section 4
› Sectional opponents: North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section, Woodville, Athens Bible, Cedar Bluff, Decatur Heritage, Falkville, Ider, Lindsay Lane, Oakwood Academy, Sand Rock, Tanner
› 2020 Girls’ Team Finish: Did not place in 1A-2A Section 4 Meet; One runner advanced as an individual to the state meet
› 2020 Boys’ Team Finish: Placed fifth in 1A-2A Section 4 Meet; Two runners advanced as individuals to the state meet
› 2021 Girls Roster: Freshman Katie Roach; eighth-grader Gracie Bullock
› 2021 Boys Roster: Senior Colby Hambrick; sophomores JT Hasting and Trever Saint; eighth-graders Emir Becerra, Nathan Palmieri, Jack Pickett
› Head Coach: Rhonda Saint
› Team Notes: Skyline returns all but one runner from last season…Skyline’s Trever Saint ran in the Class 1A-2A boys state meet last season while Katie Roach ran in the 1A-2A girls state meet…Rhonda Saint enters her sixth season as head coach.
› Quoting coach: “We are a young and small team this season. I just want to be able to have a full boys' team at each race to be able to have a team score. We are going to work hard to get better each week. I hope to see great improvement in my young guys. Katie Roach is returning for her third season. She's been strong in practices this summer. I'm excited to see how she does this season.
› Sectional outlook: “We have a strong sectional. It's fun having all of the county schools, except North Jackson, competing in the same sectional. I look forward each season to getting started and seeing how everyone's team looks.
› Season opener: Thursday at Scottsboro 2-Mile Opener
WOODVILLE PANTHERS
› Sectional: Class 1A-2A Section 4
› Sectional opponents: North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section, Skyline, Athens Bible, Cedar Bluff, Decatur Heritage, Falkville, Ider, Lindsay Lane, Oakwood Academy, Sand Rock, Tanner
› 2020 Boys’ Team Finish: Did not run at sectionals
› 2021 Boys Roster: Junior Kade Hermes; sophomore Deshawn Billions; freshmen Sedric Guerin, Jayse Hucks; seventh-grader Riley White
› Head Coach: Jonathan Parsons
› Team Notes: Kade Hermes is Woodville’s lone returning runner…Jonathan Parsons enters his first season as Woodville’s coach.
› Quoting coach: “This group is small in numbers big in heart and will to run. They are ready to get after it. Hard work and discipline, they have the dedication but now they have to be here ready to work and put in the extra effort to get better every day.”
› Sectional outlook: “Good energized group of schools (in the sectional that) will be competitive for sure.”
› Season opener: Aug. 28 at Scottsboro Black & Gold Classic
POSTSEASON SCHEDULE
› Oct. 28
Class 1A-7A Section Meets
› Nov. 6
AHSAA Cross Country Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Museum (Moulton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.