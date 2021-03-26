A pair of former track and field standouts in Jackson County have earned some postseason recognition for their efforts.
UAH freshmen Lauren Hamm of Scottsboro and Hannah Gant of Pisgah were named to the All-South Region team by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Gant was selected All-South Region for the weight throw while Hamm was chosen for the pole vault. Both athletes finished third in those events during the Gulf South Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships. Hamm also was eighth in the high jump while Gant was 10th in the shot put.
Scottsboro alum Wright sets school records at Queens (N.C.) University — Scottsboro High School alum and Queens University thrower Evans Wright recently set a pair of school track and field records.
Wright set the indoor weight throw school record in February with a mark 16.91 meters (55-5.75 feet). Last weekend at the Charlotte 49er Classic, Wright set the school’s outdoor hammer throw record with a mark of 50.26 meters (164-11 feet), besting the previous school record by 10 feet. He finished third in the event.
Local anglers finish second in tournament —Tony Thomas of Section and Jason Hawkins of Sylvania teamed up for a second-place finish in the Pro Division of the Crappie USA Tournament on Weiss Lake in Cherokee County last weekend.
Their fish total weighed in at 11.4 pounds and netted them a check for $1,200.
