The Skyline varsity girls basketball team prevailed in an early-season matchup between teams with state-title aspirations.
The Vikings outscored visiting Ider 17-4 in the third quarter to take control on the way to a 58-41 victory Monday night at Skyline High School.
Skyline (2-1) led 14-11 after one quarter and 32-30 at halftime before stretching its lead to 49-34 after three quarters.
Kenzie Manning led three Vikings in double figures with 19 points while Kaina King netted 15 and Blakely Stucky added 13. The Vikings also got five points from Jaslynn Wilkinson, four from Audra Bellomy and two from Lexi Stucky.
McKinley Traylor scored 16 points while Allie Pruett, Kennzie Smith and KK Wilborn scored six points each for Ider (1-1).
Skyline 57, Section 12 — At Section, Skyline claimed a season-opening win with a victory over a county rival on Friday.
Skyline led 20-2, 38-9 and 56-11 at the quarter breaks.
Kaina King scored 15 points and Audra Bellomy added 14 for the Vikings while Blakely Stucky had 12, Brinlee Potts had 10 and Kenzie Manning had six.
Jasmine Jonathan and Joanna Newsom scored four points each for Section (1-1).
Skyline 83, Ider 36 — At Skyline, five players scored in double figures and every Skyline player scored points as the Vikings won their home opener Monday night.
Skyline (3-0) raced out to a 25-4 lead after one quarter and was in front 52-16 at halftime and 68-26 after three quarters.
Chase Bickers turned in a game-high 21 points for the Vikings while Jayten Prince, Dillon Stephens and Scott York scored 11 each and Will Avans netted 10. Skyline also got four points from Landon Rousseau, three each from Dakota Fuhrman and Caleb Rowell and two from Sam Utter.
Cody Shirley scored 14 points and Griffin Weldon added seven for Ider (0-1).
Skyline 80, Section 69 — At Section, the Vikings rallied from a halftime deficit to down their county rival Friday night.
After leading 18-11 after one quarter, Skyline trailed 31-29 at halftime before pulling in front 51-46 after three quarters.
Chase Bickers scored 21 points, Jayten Prince netted 17, Bryant Kennamer added 15 and Will Avans pitched in 11 for Skyline, which also got seven from Scott York, six from Dillon Stephens and three from Landon Rousseau.
Antonie Jonathan led five Section (0-2) players in double figures with 13 points while Aaron Waldrop had 11 and Dylan Pope, Josh Varner and Kodee Vaught had 10 each. The Lions also got eight points from Jackson Cooper, four from Titus Beaty and two from Jr. Walker.
