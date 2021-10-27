Oh how a few weeks change a team’s situation.
After an 0-3, Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt’s just wanted his team to get a win. Six weeks later, the Eagles have six of them along with a Class 2A Region 7 championship, their first region title since 2003 thanks to last week’s 14-13 win over Tanner.
“Definitely proud of our kids,” Pruitt said. “We could’ve folded the tent then, but they wouldn’t, and we saw what they go for not (doing so).”
With talk of the region title still fresh and playoff fever — the Eagles host Sulligent in Round 1 Nov. 5 — running rampant in the school and community, Pruitt said the challenge this week for Pisgah to stay in the present.
“We’ll see how they respond,” Pruitt said. “We’ve had success, had a big moment, can they continue to do that and carry that over? The kids have been doing that for six weeks now and I don’t expect anything different. But we’ve got to maintain that edge that we’ve had. We’re approaching this (next) game like we did the last one. It’s the most important game because it’s the next game.”
Pisgah (6-3) will try to close out the regular season with a seventh straight win when it travels to Marshall County to take on Class 5A Douglas Friday night at 7 p.m.
It’s the fourth all-time meeting between the teams. Pisgah leads the series 3-0, including a 21-14 victory last season in Pisgah. Prior to last season’s meeting, the teams had not played since 1979.
Like Pisgah, Douglas is enjoying a turnaround season. Douglas (6-3) is headed to the playoffs for the first time since 1998, which was also the last time the program reached the six-win mark.
Key players for Douglas are quarterback Eli Teal, who became the starter at midseason when the Eagles went from a Wing-T look to a pro-style offense, receiver Raygan Edmondson, who has had four straight 100-yard receiving games, and running back Jonathan Fountaine, who has rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season.
“They’re very multiple on offense,” Pruitt said. “The (Edmondson) kid is a big play guy for them. He’s a basketball kid that came out this year and has become somebody they want to get the ball to.”
Pruitt said Pisgah’s defense must continue its recent stingy ways. The Eagles have allowed just 26 points in their last 14 quarters of play and have held their last three opponents (Ider, Section and Tanner) scoreless in the first half.
“Defensively our kids have stepped up and have gotten a lot of confidence,” he said.
Friday’s game is a reunion of sorts for Pruitt and several members of the Douglas coaching staff, including Douglas head coach Brandon Lyles, who all served on the coaching staff at Albertville together when Dale Pruitt was Albertville’s head coach.
“Coach Lyles and those guys have done a really good job at Douglas,” Luke Pruitt said.
