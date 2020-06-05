Kenny Hill’s coaching tenure at his alma mater has come to a close.
Hill is leaving his post as Scottsboro varsity boys basketball coach to accept the varsity girls head coaching position at Guntersville High School.
Hill’s hiring was approved during a special called Guntersville City School Board Meeting Friday morning.
“The seven years I was here (at Scottsboro) have been great. It was a dream come true to coach in your hometown,” Hill said. “I just felt like I needed a new challenge.”
Hill, a 1996 Scottsboro graduate, was a standout player for Wildcats before signing with Mercer at the conclusion of his high school career. He held assistant coaching positions at Daphne, Tri-Cities (Georgia) and Enterprise before becoming Enterprise’s head coach in 2011 and going 37-21 with one regional appearance in two seasons.
Hill is 153-115 in nine seasons as a head coach.
Hill was hired at Scottsboro prior to the 2013-14 season — he was the program’s fourth head coach in as many seasons at the time of his hiring — and amassed a 116-94 record over seven seasons. He is the program’s fourth winningest coach behind Q.K. “Dusty” Carter, Mickey “Guy” O’Brien and Paul Cooley, according to Scottsboro sports historian/statistician Greg Bell.
During Hill’s tenure, Scottsboro won two area tournament championships (one in Class 6A and one in 5A) during the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons and went to the Northeast Regional for the first three times in program history during the 2014-15 , 2016-17 and 2018-19 seasons. Hill’s Scottsboro teams won at least 14 games each season and had only one losing record during that span, including a pair of 19-win seasons that were the most for an SHS team since the mid-1990s.
“I felt like I left the program in a good situation,” Hill said. “There are four starters (coming) back (next season) and the sixth man is back. I wanted to leave it in a good position for a new coach because I want Scottsboro to be successful. I think it’ll be a sought-after job.”
Hill said he was most proud of the sustained competitiveness the Wildcats enjoyed after losing stars Tavaras Tolliver and Spencer Garner from the 2014-15 area title-winning, Northeast Regional team.
“After T and Spencer left, a lot of people thought ‘they’re gone, it’ll go back to what it was.’ But our guys won another area (championship) and went to regionals twice. Building and sustaining what you built is hard. We were able to do that. That’s what I’m proud of,” Hill said.
Hill is the Guntersville varsity girls basketball program’s third head coach in as many seasons. He takes over for Heather (Mayes) Powell, who left after one season to take the head-coaching position at her alma mater Fyffe.
Hill said it is undetermined if his daughter Brylee, a rising sophomore, will join him at Guntersville or stay at Scottsboro. “We’re leaving that up to her,” said Hill, whose wife Brooke is a teacher in the Scottsboro City Schools System and son Kajae attends school in the system.
Hill takes over a Guntersville program looking to reverse course from its recent struggles. Guntersville went 5-23 last season and has won only 25 games over the past five seasons.
“It’s about changing the mindset and culture,” Hill said. “’I want (the players) to know that I’m going to work and fight for them individually and for the program. ‘Our time is now’ is kind of the motto. Everything we do, ‘our time is now.’”
