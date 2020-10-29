The Pisgah football team’s goal of making the playoffs ended last Friday night with a loss at Class 2A Region 7 foe Tanner.
Now the Eagles have new goals for this week’s season finale against Class 5A Douglas.
“We want to send our seniors out with a win,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “I’m proud of the way they’ve handled this year. We knew we’d be young and they’d have to help us. I’m glad they get to put on that red jersey one more time.”
The battle of Eagles is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Pisgah’s Sam Kenimer Stadium.
It’s just the third all-time meeting between the schools and the first since they played during the 1978 and 1979 seasons. Pisgah leads the series 2-0.
Douglas (3-6) enters game on a six-game losing streak. The 5A Eagles got off to a 3-0 start with wins over Weaver, Brindle Mountain and Sardis — teams that are a combined 0-27 — before suffering losses to Fairview, Guntersville, Glencoe, Boaz, West Point and Crossville, the last of which was a COVID-19 related forfeit. The three wins is the most for a Douglas team in a season since 2015.
First-year Douglas head coach Brandon Lyles was Pruitt’s successor as Albertville defensive coordinator when Pruitt left to take the Pisgah head coaching job.
“He’s a ball coach,” Pruitt said of Lyles. “He’s got some excitement going (at Douglas).”
Pruitt wants his team, which returns all 11 starters on offense and nine on defense next season, to end “on a positive note, something positive to carry over into the offseason so the underclassman can build on it.”
