The Scottsboro varsity boys soccer team played to a draw with last year’s Class 1A-3A state runner-up.
The Wildcats rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit during a 3-3 draw with visiting Collinsville Tuesday night at Trammell Stadium.
Lorenzo Chessa scored a pair of goals and Rene Miguel scored one for Scottsboro (3-2-1) while Kilian Kirchherr and Troy Reichle recorded assists and keeper Cole Raeuchle had nine saves.
Scottsboro goes 1-2 in Golden Goal Tournament — At Albertville, the Wildcats dropped matches with Hazel Green and Moody before closing the Golden Goals Tournament at Sand Mountain Park with a win over Arab.
Scottsboro defeated the Knights 3-1. Wilson Hill, Evan Allred and Kilian Kirchherr scored one goal each for the Wildcats while Hill and Isaias Vicente had one assist each. Scottsboro goal keeper Jackson Moore recorded seven saves.
The Wildcats were shutout 5-0 by No. 8-ranked Moody Saturday morning and fell to Hazel Green 3-1 on Friday. Against Hazel Green, the Wildcats fell to Class 6A Hazel Green Friday night.
Juan Tomas scored Scottsboro’s goal off of an assist from Marcos Francisco. Keeper Cole Raeuchle posted three saves in goal for the Wildcats.
Scottsboro 5, Madison County 0 — At Gurley, Scottsboro had a season-high goal total in a win over the Tigers on Feb. 7.
Lorenzo Chessa scored a goal and two assists for Scottsboro (2-0) while Marcos Francisco, Alex Kosinski, Braden Thompson and Johny Felix scored one goal each while Wilson Hill recorded an assist. Scottsboro goal keepers Cole Raeuchle and Jackson Moore had one save each.
GIRLS
Scottsboro 1, Collinsville 0 — At Albertville, Makenna Howes scored off an assist from Carolina Francisco for Scottsboro (1-3) in a win Saturday morning in the Golden Goals Tournament.
Moody 1, Scottsboro 0 — At Albertville, the Wildcats lost a close battle with fellow Class 5A team Moody Friday nigh in the Golden Goals Tournament.
Madison County 2, Scottsboro 1 — At Gurley, visiting Scottsboro was unable to rally after falling behind by two goals at halftime on Feb. 7. Makenna Howes scored the lone goal for Scottsboro.
