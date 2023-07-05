After battling back from a Tommy John injury, Trey Cooper posted a video celebrating his “first time back on the mound” in a game.
Soon after he posted the video, the Scottsboro senior got a message from Motlow State (Tennessee) Community College assistant coach John Reese Gilmer.
“Coach Gilmer saw my video and reached out and said that he would like to stay in touch,” Cooper said.
That initial message evolved into a scholarship offer, with Cooper finding a place to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level.
“The way (Coach Gilmer) engaged with me and made it very personal is what made me want to go play there,” said Cooper, who will pitch and play outfield for the Bucks. “It felt like it was meant to be.”
Cooper signed with the Motlow State, which is located in Tullahoma, Tennessee, during a signing ceremony just before the end of the 2022-23 school year.
He is one of five Scottsboro baseball players who signed to play collegiately next season, a list that also includes Colton Atkinson (Montreat College), Carson Chapman (Stillman), Gregory French (Stillman) and Carson Peppers (Shorter).
Cooper was a pitcher/outfielder for the Wildcats.
Cooper’s 2022 season was cut short after suffering an arm injury to end a season in which he had a 3.34 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings. He returned to the mound against Plainview early in Scottsboro’s 2023 season, making seven appearances with a 3-1 record, a 3.93 ERA and six strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. Cooper was the winning pitcher in Scottsboro’s Game 1 win of its first-round playoff series with Leeds.
Cooper, an honorable mention all-region defensive back for the Scottsboro football team last fall, said working his way back from the injury was a learning process.
“The mental side was one of the hardest things I have had to overcome,” he said. “From doctors visits to therapy it was very challenging to think it would be possible to be on the mound again. Physically I just had to show up everyday and put in the work. Trusting God’s plan allowed me to know that everything would be OK in the end.”
Scottsboro head coach Cade Medley said Cooper “had the right mindset from what it took to comeback from (the injury). He didn’t get as many innings on the mound as we’d probably liked, but he was a staple for us in center field and (batting) in the heart of the lineup. He was always making something happen for us.”
When not on the mound, Cooper was a key defender in center field for the Wildcats. He also batted .220 (22-of-100) with three doubles, one triple, seven RBIs and 10 stolen bases.
Cooper said his injury taught him to simply love the game.
“Through the ups and downs, just have fun,” Cooper said. “I tend to forget that this is still a kid’s game and I just need to have fun with it.”
Cooper looks forward to playing that “kid’s game” on the collegiate level.
“I think it will be very competitive,” he said. “I’m very excited to get to compete at the next level.”
