North Sand Mountain head football coach Keith Kirby said the word for the week for his Bison is “pride.”
He’s hoping to see it in two forms from his team. The first in the way they respond following a tough 45-33 season-opening loss to Valley Head last Friday.
And secondly, he wants to see pride as NSM (0-1) battles its state-line rival Dade County (Georgia).
“We’ve got to see some pride,” Kirby said. “Got to figure out who we want to be and how we want to be, and we’ve got to show up Friday and battle for four quarters.”
The 17th all-time meeting between NSM and Dade County is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Lloyd Dobbins Stadium in Hidden. The schools, located approximately 10 miles apart, have played every season since 2011 except for the COVID-19 2020 season. Dade County leads the series 10-6 after ending a three-game losing streak to the Bison with a 51-0 victory last season. The Wolverines led 14-0 after halftime before dominating the second half.
And that brings Kirby back to “pride.”
“It was a ball game last year and after halftime we just let up, didn’t finish, and it got ugly,” Kirby said.
Dade County (0-1) is coming off of a 41-28 loss to Athens (Georgia) Academy last week. The Wolverines, who went 7-4 last season, are making their second consecutive trip to Alabama to play the Bison.
“They’re a typical Dade team — big and physical,” Kirby said. “They’ve got some good athletes. They bounce back and forth from smash-mouth to the spread (on offense). If they watch that film from last week they’ll probably try to run it down our throats.”
NSM struggled to slow down Valley Head’s run game, surrendering 316 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
“We’ve got to get that stuff fixed,” Kirby said. “We scored 33 points — we weren’t perfect on offense either, left some opportunities out there — that’s usually enough to win. We got a lot of guys going both ways. We need the guys making plays on offense to be defensive playmakers too.”
