The marquee sign at Woodville High School, the site of the 2022 Jackson County Softball Tournament, simply read “Make History.”
North Jackson took that message to heart.
The second-seeded Chiefs and defending 4A state champion became the first team other than Pisgah to win the Jackson County Softball Tournament’s fast pitch version by dethroning the 14-time reigning champion with a pair of championship-round wins in the double-elimination event on Saturday.
After losing to top-seeded and Class 2A No. 2 Pisgah 2-0 in Saturday morning’s winners bracket final, the defending 4A state champion Chiefs edged third-seeded and 1A No. 4 Skyline 7-6 in the elimination bracket final before defeating Pisgah 5-1 and 7-1 to claim the program’s first county softball title.
“Pisgah and coach (Billy) Duncan’s teams, they’ve been the gold standard in the county for years and years. It was our year. Wanted our kids to play good against a good, well-coached team. Just so proud of our girls. They never quit. We got beat earlier this morning, but I knew if we kept fighting like we normally do, we could come back and win it,” said North Jackson head coach Kevin Thompson. “Sooner or later it was going to happen. We’re fortunate it was us. I couldn’t be prouder. Hats off to Coach Duncan and Pisgah for what they’ve done. They’ve had it for so long. Hats off to Skyline. We had two really hard games with them. Any of those teams could’ve won it. I’m happy for our girls and proud we can bring the county championship back to North Jackson. This is a good day for North Jackson softball.”
The fast pitch version of the Jackson County softball tournament began in 2006 and Pisgah had won each season it was played. Twice the tournament was cancelled, in 2011 because of the April 27 tornadoes and in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Duncan said the Eagles knew their hold on the county championship would end someday and called it “impressive what our kids have done. To win 14 in a row at anything you’re playing speaks a lot about the kids you’ve had. It was bound to end, but I thought we played well North Jackson, it was just their time, they played well after and came up with big plays. Our kids fought to the end. Now we’ve got to go to work and try to start a new streak.”
Senior Ja’Khia Hutchins said North Jackson (37-11), which rallied to defeat Skyline 7-6 in a nine-inning winners bracket semifinal, game on Friday, leaned on experience when it fell into the elimination bracket. North Jackson lost to Rogers in the winners bracket final at the 4A state tournament last season before coming back and defeating Rogers twice to claim the state title.
“Even though we lost that game to Pisgah, I knew we were going to fight and come back like we did against Rogers at state,” Hutchins said. “We played great.”
In the first game of the championship round, North Jackson took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on Avery Wynne’s RBI single and Haven Steeley’s RBI triple. The Chiefs upped their lead to 5-0 in the fourth on an RBI single from Steeley and two runs thanks to a Pisgah error. Pisgah pushed a run across in the top of the fifth on Campbell Barron’s RBI groundout, but the Eagles could not produce a rally, setting up the winner-take-all championship game.
North Jackson loaded the bases with no outs to start that game, but the Pisgah pitcher Piper Anderson stuck out the next two Chiefs before coaxing a ground out to get out of the jam. But North Jackson grabbed the lead in the bottom of the third on Destry Lambert’s two-run home run, her North Jackson single-season record 16th homer of the season. Pisgah pulled within 2-1 in the top of the fifth when Barron singled and later scored on Mara Anderson’s RBI groundout. Two batters after a Laney Liles single, Lila Kate Wheeler singled to right field, but Steeley threw a strike from right field and Wynne tagged out Liles’ pinch runner Piper Anderson at the plate to keep the Chiefs in front 2-1.
North Jackson then broke the game open, scoring five runs in the bottom of the inning highlighted by Peyton Hill’s three-run home run and Haynes’ RBI single.
Pisgah (22-14) never threatened the rest of the way as North Jackson’s Lambert closed out a big day in the pitching circle with back-to-back one-run efforts.
“I feel like the longer I pitch the better I do,” said Lambert, who went 3-1 with 15 strikeouts while pitching all four games for the Chiefs on Saturday. “This is huge, we’ve had a few losses lately, but losing and coming all the way back through to win (the tournament) was huge for our team. That’s a big confidence boost.”
“Destry was a workhorse,” Thompson said. “She came ready to play. She was the first kid in the park today. She pitched four games today and she was outstanding.”
Lambert also went 2-for-2 at the plate in the final game and also drew two walks while Wynne also went 2-for-3. Steeley and Bailey Abernathy had two hits each in the must-win first game of the championship round for the Chiefs.
Before heading home, North Jackson players and coaches gathered in front of that Woodville High School marquee sign that read “Make History” for a photo with the message they fulfilled.
“Senior year, to finally win it, it’s awesome,” Haynes said. “Hopefully it’s starting a tradition that can hopefully go on for a long time.”
Here is a recap of the Jackson County Softball Tournament games, all of which were played under a 75-minute time limit:
Elimination Bracket Final | North Jackson 7, Skyline 6 — Arielle Haynes and Haven Steeley hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning as the Chiefs rallied past Skyline to advance.
North Jackson took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Destry Lambert’s two-run double, but Skyline (22-16) took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the inning thanks to Blakely Stucky’s three-run triple and her run on a passed ball. Jayda Hutchins’s RBI single pulled the Chiefs with 4-3 in the second, but Skyline countered Potts’ RBI single in the bottom of the inning. But Haynes hit a three-run home run to put North Jackson in front 6-5 and Steely followed with a solo shot. In its last at-bat, Skyline pulled within 7-6 on Gracie Rowell’s RBI single but the Vikings stranded the tying run aboard.
Winners Bracket Final |
Pisgah 2, North Jackson 0 — Eighth-grade pitcher Piper Anderson pitched a five-inning no-hitter as Pisgah advanced to the championship round.
Anderson closed with three strikeouts and issued only one walk.
Pisgah took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Lila Kate Wheeler reached on an error and scored on Madeline Flammia’s RBI double before getting a solo home run from Mara Anderson in the second inning.
Elimination Bracket Semifinal | Skyline 16, Section 9 — The Vikings got three hits each from Audra Bellomy, Brinlee Potts and Olivia Treece and two each from Jayla Ross and Blakely Stucky to advance.
Bellomy hit a two-run homer and finished with three RBIs total while Treece hit a solo homer and had five RBIs for the Vikings, who also got a solo homer and two RBIs from Potts, a solo homer from Ella Dean, a two-run single from Gracie Rowell and one RBI each from Dacey Allen and Sage Lewis.
Joanna Newsom doubled for Section while Millie Gentry, Presley Wright, Zella Johnson and London Robertson all singled.
Elimination Bracket Quarterfinals | Skyline 7, NSM 6 — Ella Dean’s walk-off RBI single plated Sage Lewis with the winning run in the bottom of the sixth as Skyline staved off elimination.
Skyline bolted to a 6-0 lead before NSM (5-13) rallied to tie the game in the fifth.
Olivia Treece finished 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and Brinlee Potts and Jayla Ross were both 2-for-3 for the Vikings while Blakely Stucky had a two-run double and Dean, Dacey Allen and Audra Bellomy each had an RBI single. Allen got the win in the pitching circle for the Vikings.
Caybree Dobbins homered and singled and Kolbie Bobo homered for NSM while Kinsey Barton tripled, Gracie Holland doubled and Liz Hassell singled.
Elimination Bracket Quarterfinals | Section 20, Woodville 5 — The Lions used a season-high run total to advance.
Millie Gentry, Zella Johnson and Taylor Bell scored three runs each for Section, which got two runs each from Jasmine Jonathan, Madison Nerche, Presley Wright, Ellie Reed and Ava Harper and one run from London Robertson.
Wright recorded six strikeouts while picking up the win in the pitching circle for the Lions.
Winners Bracket Semifinals | North Jackson 6, Skyline 5 — Trinity Seale’s RBI sacrifice fly gave North Jackson the walk-off win in nine innings Friday afternoon.
North Jackson built a 2-0 lead on Destry Lambert’s home run and Ja’Khia Hutchins’ run on a Skyline error, but the Vikings scored three runs in the top of the fifth on Brinlee Potts’ two-run single and Dacey Allen’s RBI single. Needing a run in the bottom of the fifth to extend the game, North Jackson tied it when Hutchins reached on an error and scored on Bailey Abernathy’s RBI sacrifice fly. After three scoreless innings, Skyline took a 5-3 lead in the top of the eighth on when Audra Bellomy scored on Allen’s fielder’s choice and Autumn Keaton scored on Blakely Stucky’s RBI sacrifice fly. But North Jackson answered with Lambert’s RBI single and Avery Wynne’s RBI triple tie the game 5-all in the eighth before Seale’s RBI sacrifice fly won it for the Chiefs in the ninth.
Lambert finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Peyton Hill had two hits for the Chiefs. Seale got the win in the circle, pitching all nine innings and recording five strikeouts. Allen had two hits and two RBIs for Skyline while Olivia Treece recorded 14 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched.
Winners Bracket Semifinals | Pisgah 13, NSM 0 — Pisgah scored six runs each in the second and third innings to post the win over North Sand Mountain.
Wallace State signee Lila Kate Wheeler went 2-for-3 with two home runs and seven RBIs for Eagles while Karlee Holcomb was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, Briley Worley had a hit and two RBIs and Mara Anderson had one hit and one RBI.
Piper Anderson and Holcomb pitched two innings each, combining to limit NSM to only two hits, singles from Caybree Dobbins and Kolbie Bobo.
Winners Bracket Quarterfinals | Skyline 10, Section 0
— Olivia Treece and Gracie Rowell homered, Sage Lewis had a bases-clearing hit and Dacey Allen did not allow a during the Vikings win over Section in four innings.
Rowell hit a two-run home run and Treece hit a solo shot for Skyline while Lewis had a three-run triple. Blakely Stucky also had a double, was hit by a pitch twice and drove in a run while Allen and Audra Bellomy also doubled, Treece and Ella Dean singled and Jayla Ross had an RBI sacrifice fly.
Allen pitched a complete game and posted five strikeouts, allowing just one baserunner. London Robertson drew a walk for Section.
Winners Bracket Quarterfinals | NSM 13, Woodville 0
— Caybree Dobbins and Cloey Davenport combined on a four-inning no-hitter as North Sand Mountain defeated the Panthers in the tournament’s opening game.
Dobbins, recently returned from an injury that sideline her most of the season, recorded eight strikeouts over three innings while Davenport struck out one in one inning pitched.
Kinsey Barton had a three-run double and Davenport had a two-run double for NSM at the plate while Gracie Holland had one hit and two RBIs and Dobbins, Kolbie Bobo and Leea Manley had one RBI each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.