Hank Farmer has played a key role offensively and defensively for the North Sand Mountain football team this season.
Ider found that out personally Friday night.
Farmer ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries on offense while recording 12 tackles and returning an interception 61 yards for a touchdown on defense during the Bison’s 42-18 win over Ider.
For his efforts, Farmer has been named the Jackson County Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 3 of the high school football season were:
Jakob Kirby, Pisgah — The junior receiver caught seven passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns (57 and 18 yards) on offense while recording five tackles, an interception and three pass break-ups during the Eagles’ 40-28 win over Collinsville.
Jed Sparks, Section — The senior had rushing touchdown on offense and recored six tackles and a fumble recovery on defense during the Section’s 35-6 loss to Sand Rock.
Blake Blevins, NSM — The senior record 15 tackles, including four for a loss, and recovered fumble during the Bison’s win over Ider.
Sam Peek, Woodville — The junior ran for 128 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries and passed for 50 yards while recovering a fumble on defense during the Panthers’ 48-8 loss to Appalachian.
Mason Holcomb, Pisgah — The junior quarterback completed 13 of 23 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for 61 yards on nine carries and a two-point conversion during the Eagles’ win over Collinsville.
Diego Holt, North Jackson — The sophomore rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries on offense and had eight tackles on defense during the Chiefs’ 52-14 loss to Randolph.
Levi Pettijohn, NSM — The senior recorded 13 tackles, including three for a loss, during the Bison’s win over Ider.
Jr. Walker, Section — The senior ran for 112 yard on 22 carries on offense while making seven tackles on defense during the Lions loss to Sand Rock.
Legion McCrary, Pisgah — The sophomore ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns (37 and 1 yard) during the Eagles win over Collinsville.
Kaden Moore, NSM — The junior ran for 85 yards and a touchdown on eight carries on offense and recorded six tackles on defense during the Bison’s win over Ider.
Corey Dempsey, Section — The junior recorded seven tackles and recovered a fumble during the Lions’ loss to Sand Rock.
Luke Gilbert, Pisgah — The sophomore caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown on offense and recorded four tackles and forced a fumble on defense during the Eagles’ win over Collinsville.
