Sentinel "Sports Figures" is a combination of people, numbers and dates in regards to sports and sports history in Jackson County.
PEOPLE
Merle Pruett
Pruett was a 1969 Section High School graduate who played a key role in the school’s first basketball state championship. Pruett played high school basketball for the Lions from 1967-69, helping Section win the Class 2A state championship in 1969. Pruett was the state tournament MVP after scoring 80 points in three tournament games, including a state-tournament record 47 points and in the championship game win over U.S. Jones. That record stood for 39 years. Pruett, who died in 2010, was inducted into the Jackson County Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
NUMBERS
8
The Pisgah girls basketball program is tied for second with Wenonah for most all-time AHSAA girls basketball stats championships. Pisgah has won state titles in 1981, 1982, 1997, 2003, 2005, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Lauderdale County has the most all-time state titles with 13.
32
Number of wins, a school record, by the 1993-94 Skyline boys basketball team.
DATES
9.24.1982
The Bridgeport football team got a 10-7 win over undefeated Marion County (Tenn.), which was ranked eighth in Tennessee's Class 1A. Steven Raulston kicked a 24-yard field goal for the Tigers after Troy Raulston's long interception return. Trailing 7-3 in the third quarter, Bridgeport stopped the Warriors on fourth-and-inches at their own 22-yard line. Bridgeport then scored the winning touchdown when Trent Lewis found the end zone from 1-yard out.
DATES
10.30.2008
The Scottsboro varsity boys cross country team posted a near-perfect score to win the Class 5A Boys Section 5 Meet. The Wildcats had a winning low score of 19 points, 37 better than runner-up Fort Payne. Scottsboro had five of the top-six finishers in the race, including individual champion sophomore Lucas Sieb, whose time of 15:54.03 was a new John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions course record. Senior Daniel Guinn (16:39.46) finished third for the Wildcats while freshman Evan McGee (1642.45) was fourth and seniors Trey Tidmore (17:16.51) and Drew Deerman (17:21.50) were fifth and sixth respectively.
