The North Jackson varsity boys basketball team opened its season with a win over county rival.
The Chiefs overcame a halftime deficit to notch an 84-72 victory over visiting Skyline Tuesday night in Stevenson.
After leading 17-16 at the end of the first quarter, North Jackson (1-0) trailed 38-37 at halftime before outscoring the Vikings 20-8 in the third quarter to carry a 57-46 advantage into the final quarter of play.
Preston Miller scored 24 points and Zeke Ballard netted 23 points for the Chiefs, who also got 10 from Cadelle McDonald, nine from Malachi Potter, six from Brady Cunningham, five from Devontay Pickett and four from Nick Sprinkel.
Weston Avans scored a game-high 38 points for Skyline (1-1). Chase Bickers pitched in 15 points for the Vikings while Logan Evans and Will Avans scored seven and four points respectively.
Section 72, Sylvania 45 — At Section, five Lions scored in double figures during a win over Sylvania in their home opener Tuesday night.
Section (2-0) led 20-11 after one quarter before extending its lead to 42-22 at halftime and 58-36 after three quarters.
Alex Guinn scored a game-high 18 points for Section while Logan Patterson netted 13, Jacob Cooper added 12 and Dominik Blair and Aaron Lemieux pitched in 10 apiece.
Timothy Bullock scored 12 points and Sawyer Hughes netted 10 for Sylvania (0-1), which is coached by former Section assistant coach Zach King.
Pisgah 76, Collinsville 66 — At Pisgah, the Eagles outscored visiting Collinsville 27-18 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory Tuesday night.
Pisgah (1-1) led 18-14, 40-31 and 49-48 at the quarter breaks. The Eagles regained control in the fourth quarter and made all eight of their free-throw attempts in the quarter to claim the win.
Legion McCrary scored 11 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter for Pisgah, which had five players score in double figures. The Eagles also got 14 points from Jake Hendricks, 13 from Rhyan Barrett, 11 from Jakob Kirby, 10 from Luke Gilbert and five from Levi Arnold.
Leading scorers for Collinsville (0-1) were Colton Willis with 19 points, Dawson Cothron with 17 and Alex Garcia with 14.
