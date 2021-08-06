When Matt Sanders was interviewing for the Woodville head football coaching position, he was told the Panthers would have one of the biggest offensive and defensive line he’d would see this season.
That excited Sanders, who believes “games are won in the trenches.”
The “trenches” are definitely the strength of the 2021 Woodville football team, he said, as the Panthers boast an experienced group with size not found at most Class 1A schools.
“We’re really excited about that,” Sanders said.
Sanders and Woodville seniors Justice Archer and Dane Wilks attended the recent Jackson/DeKalb Football Media Day in Rainsville to discuss the upcoming season. The Panthers other senior, lineman Nathan Gardner, was working and unable to attend, Sanders said.
The coach lauded the Woodville senior trio for its leadership abilities.
“Those three guys have been a leader on and off the field, pushing guys, teaching guys, helping guys learn the system,” Sanders said.
Sanders, who spent the last six seasons as an assistant coach at Boaz, was officially hired at Woodville in June.
“We’ve had a really good summer,” he said. “Really excited about the work these guys have put in. Had a lot of weight room improvements this summer. The kids know they’ve gotten a lot stronger. We want to out-physical people. I told them I want the teams we play the night after to know they were in a war…if we can do that and cut down on our mistakes, I think we’ve got a chance to win a good number of ballgames.”
Woodville entered fall practice with only 14 players and Sanders said he and his coaching staff would “recruit the halls” in an effort to attract some players to join the program. But the coach believes the Panthers have the makings for a strong team regardless of their numbers.
“The guys that we have, they’re big, they’re strong, they’re getting stronger. I feel really good about them. They love the game of football. They’ve stuck it out through summer and worked their tails off,” Sanders said. “With every good house, there’s a great foundation. They are that foundation. We want to find some depth obviously…but the guys we’ve got, whether we get another guy or not, I feel very comfortable with.”
Woodville is coming off of a 5-6 campaign in which it tied the school record for wins in a season and posted its highest ever region finish (third). Continuing to make history is a motivational factor for the Panthers.
“Going into this season, it’s make or break for us seniors,” Archer said. “This is our last chance to really make our mark at our school. I think that’s enough motivation for all three of us.”
Added Wilks, “We had a great season last year and I think we could be even better this year.”
Sanders said the players’ determination to lift Woodville to new heights has shown during summer workouts.
“Our goal right now is to be the team that wins more than five games at Woodville…that’s what these guys have talked about. They’re tired of the best being 5-5,” Sanders said. “Their work ethic is showing that. They want to be the first (Woodville) team to host a playoff game, to win a playoff game. Those are the goals they’ve set.”
