Nick Jernigan lets go of a pass while getting blocking help from Cadarius Ringer. Jernigan, Ringer and North Jackson host St. John Paul II in Class 4A Region 8 play Thursday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The North Jackson football team has endured a tough start to the season, but that’s not on the minds of the players and coaches.

“We look at it one week at a time,” said North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis. “Good or bad, we don’t focus on the past (games) or look ahead. Our goal is to go 1-0 that week and we’re focused all on St. John Paul II, not on what’s already happened.”

