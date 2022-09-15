The North Jackson football team has endured a tough start to the season, but that’s not on the minds of the players and coaches.
“We look at it one week at a time,” said North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis. “Good or bad, we don’t focus on the past (games) or look ahead. Our goal is to go 1-0 that week and we’re focused all on St. John Paul II, not on what’s already happened.”
North Jackson (0-3, 0-2) will try to win the week when they host the Falcons in a Class 4A Region 8 matchup Thursday night at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson.
It’s the seventh all-time meeting between the teams in a series North Jackson leads 4-2.
The Chiefs have won the last two meetings, including a 27-9 victory a year ago.
St. John Paul II (1-3, 0-2) entered the season on a 15-game losing streak. After a 38-3 Week 0 loss to Westbrook Christian, the Falcons got into the win column for the first time since 2020 with a 30-6 victory at Sacred Heart (Mississippi). The Falcons have since lost to region foes Randolph and Westminster Christian, the same two teams that defeated North Jackson in region play.
It’s been a turbulent last two years for the Falcons, who have had five different head coach since the end of the 2020 campaign. New head coach Padraic Heiliger took over just before the start of this season but “had one a really good job with them,” Hollis said. “They play good physical football. They’re balanced on offense, physical on defense, play a lot of guys both ways.”
Hollis has been pleased with North Jackson’s physical play this season and says continue to do so is needed in order top the Falcons.
“We’ve been really good (up front),” Hollis said. “If we play physical football on offense, defense and special teams, create some turnovers and not turn it over, we’ll be fine.”
Hollis said playing the game a day earlier than normal altered practice somewhat but that the players and coach “handled it well. You just kind of divide and conquer, go a little extra those first two days. Our guys are in good spirits, they’ve handled that and are ready to go play.”
