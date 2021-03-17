The Scottsboro varsity boys track and field team currently boast the nation’s No. 2-ranked 4x800-meter relay team.
Seniors Benson Atkins and Cooper Atkins and juniors Rex Green and Ridge Wells ran a school-record time of 7:53.39, which is second fastest nationally this season, on the way to winning the 4x800-meter relay race at the Homewood Invitational on Saturday.
Their time was eight-plus seconds faster than the next fastest team in the 4x800 race, Hewitt-Trussville.
That was one of three wins for the SHS boys during the meet.
Maddux Hamm won the pole vault after clearing 16 feet. The sophomore also holds a national ranking, ranked third in the event. He’s currently Alabama’s top-ranked pole vaulter.
Also at the meet, Scottsboro got a 1-2-3 finish from Cooper Atkins (9:40.35), Benson Atkins (9:40.61) and Evan Hill (9:41.32) in the 3200-meter run. The Wildcats also got a runner-up finish from Micah Kritner in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches).
Scottsboro finished fifth in the varsity boys team standings with 68 points. Hewitt-Trussville won the meet (159.5) points while Homewood was second (91), Mountain Brook (77) third and Pelham fourth (71).
Meanwhile, Scottsboro (25) finished seventh in the varsity girls standings behind Hewitt-Trussville (182), Mountain Brook (133), Homewood (119.5), Pelham (47), Brewbaker Tech (44) and Helena (40.5).
The top finishes for the SHS Girls were posted by Caroline Sanders in the high jump (fourth, 4-10) and the 4x800-meter (third, 10:49.10) and 4x100-meter relay teams (fifth, 52.73).
Here are the complete results for Scottsboro athletes from the meet:
BOYS
400-meter dash
8. Brody Williams (53.43)
11. Devon Walker (54.07)
21. Cameron Estes (56.58)
3200-meter run
1. Cooper Atkins (9:40.35)
2. Benson Atkins (9:40.61)
3. Evan Hill (9:41.32)
300-meter hurdles
12. Minh Le (48.40)
4x400-meter relay
6. Ridge Wells, Brody Williams, Devon Walker, Rex Green (3:40.65)
4x800-meter relay
1. Ridge Wells, Rex Green, Benson Atkins, Cooper Atkins (7:53.39)
High Jump
2. Micah Kritner (5-10)
T8. JaVaris Branford (5-8)
T8. Devon Walker (5-8)
Long Jump
20. Jordan Davis (17-7)
22. Cordell Worthy (17-2.75)
Pole Vault
1. Maddux Hamm (16-0)
Discus
8. Brady Shaw Killen (115-2)
9. Hudson Tubbs (109-11)
13. Jonah Warren (105-8)
Javelin
11. Ben Kirby (122-10)
17. Noah Linville (100-8)
20. Zach Wallingsford (89-3)
Shot Put
18. Jonah Warren (36-2)
21. Will Dukes (34-1.25)
24. Brady Shaw Killen (33-1.75)
GIRLS
200-meter dash
13. Lauren Paradise (27.85)
400-meter dash
12. Isabelle Flores (1:08.77)
800-meter run
6. Maddie Gossett (2:36.39)
11. Cadence Laughlin (2:44.99)
1600-meter run
7. Emma Bradford (5:39.24)
8. Ally Campbell (5:41.51)
4x100-meter relay
5. Caroline Sanders, Smith Bradford, Isabelle Flores,
Lauren Paradise (52.73)
4x800-meter relay
3. Ally Campbell, Emma
Bradford, Maddie Gossett, Cadence Laughlin (10:49.10)
High Jump
4. Caroline Sanders (4-10)
Long Jump
7. Lauren Paradise (16-6.25)
10. Caroline Sanders (15-6.5)
Discus
8. Tristan Wallingsford (79-1)
9. Amy Roberts (78-9)
15. Baylie Stephenson (68-1)
Javelin
8. Brenly Sanders (88-0)
9. Maggie Whitaker (79-3)
14. Collins Bradford (68-11)
Shot Put
13. Tristan Wallingsford (28-7.75)
14. Amy Roberts (28-1.5)
16. Emily Fortson (27-6.25)
